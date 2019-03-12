Nuggets vs. Timberwolves odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from model on 54-42 run

The Denver Nuggets have lost four of their past five games, but are still in the mix for the top spot in the Western Conference as they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET. Despite the recent slide, the Nuggets (43-22) are only 1.5 games behind the Warriors in the 2019 NBA playoff bracket. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves (32-35) are chasing the Jazz for the final playoff spot in the West. Denver is favored by 10 in the latest Nuggets vs. Timberwolves odds, with the over-under for total points scored posted at 227. Before making any Nuggets vs. Timberwolves picks of your own, you'll want to check out the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 22 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 240-187 record on all top-rated picks, returning almost $4,000 to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 22 on a strong 54-42 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Nuggets vs. Timberwolves. We can tell you it is leaning over, but it's also showing a pick against the spread that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. That one is available exclusively at SportsLine.

The computer knows the Nuggets have plenty of motivation to bounce back from their recent slide. They're chasing the Warriors for the top spot in the West while also trying to hold off a Rockets team that's won eight in a row and is now just two games behind Denver for the No. 2 spot.

No West team has been better at home than the Nuggets, who are 27-6 at the Pepsi Center They've covered the spread in two-thirds of their home games, second only to the Kings in the NBA. That matches up will against a banged-up Wolves team that's a lackluster 9-25 away from home.

But just because Denver is motivated to get back on track doesn't guarantee it will cover the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves spread.

All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) is questionable for Thursday, but the Wolves didn't have him for Sunday and they rolled to a 103-92 win over the Knicks. Andrew Wiggins is also questionable (thigh) for Tuesday -- he's missed the last two games, both Wolves victories.

Minnesota has covered 17 of the past 22 meetings between these teams in the Mile High City. The Wolves have lost both matchups with the Nuggets so far, but by a combined three points.

Who wins Timberwolves vs. Nuggets? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $4,000 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.