The Denver Nuggets are set to host the Portland Trail Blazers in a Northwest Division matchup at Ball Arena on Friday. Denver is 33-16 overall and 19-4 at home, while Portland is 15-33 overall and 6-20 on the road. The Nuggets are coming off a 105-100 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder where they were without two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who was sidelined with a back injury. Portland has won two straight after beating the Milwaukee Bucks 119-116 on Wednesday. Jokic remains questionable and is joined by Jamal Murray (knee) on the Nuggets' injury report. Both players will be game-time decisions.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET. The Nuggets are favored by 12 points in the latest Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers odds, and the over/under is 220.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers spread: Nuggets -12

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 220.5 points

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers money line: Nuggets: -737, Trail Blazers: +513

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Last Wednesday, Denver was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 105-100 to the Thunder. The Nuggets got off to an early lead (up 13 with 2:43 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum. Denver was led by power forward Aaron Gordon who had 16 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists in the loss.

The Nuggets are undoubtedly hoping to have MVP front-runner Nikola Jokic available for this matchup. The 28-year-old center is having another stellar season, and leads the team in points per game (26.3), rebounds per game (12.1), and assists per game (9.0). Jokic enters this matchup with 14 triple-doubles this season.

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers made the experts look like fools on Wednesday, as the team pulled off a huge upset over the Milwaukee Bucks. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bucks and snuck past 119-116. Shooting guard Anfernee Simons led the way for the Blazers, scoring a team-high 24 points to go with five assists and three rebounds.

The Trail Blazers are 16-23 against the spread in their last 39 games after a day off, and 23-25 against the spread overall. Simons (22.9 ppg) and forward Jerami Grant (21.3 ppg) lead Portland in scoring. Center DeAndre Ayton averages a double-double for the Blazers at 13.6 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

