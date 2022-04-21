The Denver Nuggets will try to get back into their first-round series against the Golden State Warriors at home on Thursday night as the matchup shifts to the Mile High City for Game 3. The Warriors enter with a 2-0 series lead and have dominated so far, winning the first two games by a combined 36 points.

The Nuggets have potential MVP Nikola Jokic, but he has not had much help in this series so far. Meanwhile, the Warriors have flown out to a 2-0 lead with their former MVP, Stephen Curry, coming off the bench. Guard Jordan Poole has had a postseason coming out party so far in the series, scoring 59 points in the two games and hitting 10 of his 17 3-point attempts.

Can Poole, Curry and the Warriors take a commanding 3-0 lead on Thursday? Or will the Nuggets make things more interesting at home? Below we have everything you need to know for Game 3, including the TV and streaming info.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game 3

When : Thursday, April 21 | Time : 10 p.m. ET

: Thursday, April 21 | : 10 p.m. ET Where : Ball Arena, Denver

: Ball Arena, Denver TV channel : TNT | Live stream : TNT app

: TNT | : TNT app Odds: GSW -135; DEN +115; O/U: 223 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

The biggest storyline of the series so far has been the emergence of Poole alongside the Warriors' Big Three of Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Along with All-Star starter Andrew Wiggins, the five have formed the newest version of Golden State's "death lineup." Here's more from CBS Sports' Colin Ward-Henninger:

The full unit took the court with 6:02 remaining in the second quarter with Golden State trailing 43-35. By the time the halftime whistle sounded, the Warriors led, 57-51. The new death lineup, which has yet to receive a proper nickname, launched a 22-8 run in half a quarter, and the way they did it should terrify not only the Nuggets, but whichever teams get in their way in upcoming playoff rounds. "It's a passer's paradise for me," Green said after the Game 2 win. "You've got those three guys [Curry, Thompson and Poole] out there at the same time, for me as a passer, that's heaven. ... You can't ask for anything more on the offensive end, any more options than that."

Prediction

The Warriors look too explosive for the Nuggets to handle in this series. Denver should keep it closer at home but expect Golden State to pull out the win. Pick: Warriors