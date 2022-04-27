A pivotal Game 5 matchup in the Western Conference involves the Denver Nuggets going on the road to take on the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. Denver avoided getting swept and pulled out a 126-121 win over Golden State in Game 4. The Warriors are looking to regain steam at home and close out the series.

Tip-off from the Chase Center is at 10 p.m. ET. Golden State is favored by 8.5-points in the latest Nuggets vs. Warriors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 225.5. Before locking in any Warriors vs. Nuggets picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Nuggets vs. Warriors spread: Golden State -8.5

Nuggets vs. Warriors over-under: 225.5 points

Nuggets vs. Warriors money line: Denver +330, Golden State -430

DEN: The Nuggets are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 road games

GS: The Warriors are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 home games

Why the Warriors can cover



Guard Stephen Curry is simply a stud with the ball in his hands. The eight-time All-Star has great handles and court vision with elite shotmaking ability from beyond the arc. He's nearly automatic from the free-throw line and is fearless when attacking the lane. Curry hasn't started any game in this series but that hasn't slowed him down. The three-time NBA champion is averaging a team-high 27.5 points with three rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.

Forward Draymond Green is the emotional leader for this team. Green brings constant intensity and impacts the game in a multitude of ways. The four-time All-Star can legitimately guard any position on the floor at a high level while also orchestrating the offense. Green is averaging 9.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game. In his last matchup, he finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic is an all-around stud for the Nuggets. Jokic is leading the team in points (31.2), rebounds (11.8) and assists (5.2). The four-time All-Star can dominate on the glass with a variety of moves to get a bucket. Jokic recorded three double-doubles thus far and had a monster performance in his last game. In the Game 4 win, he posted 37 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Forward Aaron Gordon is physically gifted with the explosiveness to fly to the rim. Gordon constantly hustles and plays with high energy on defense. The Arizona product has a reliable jumper from the perimeter and can knock it down if given space. He is logging 13.5 points and seven rebounds per contest. He's scored 18-plus in back-to-back games, including 21 points, six rebounds and four assists in his last contest.

How to make Nuggets vs. Warriors picks

