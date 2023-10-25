The Houston Rockets will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against the Orlando Magic. The Rockets have won 10 of the last 14 meetings against the Magic. However, Orlando has lost 14 of its last 19 games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference.

Tip-off is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Amway Center. The Magic are favored by 4 points in the latest Magic vs. Rockets odds, and the over/under is 220.5 points. Before entering any Magic vs. Rockets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Magic vs. Rockets:

Magic vs. Rockets spread: Magic -4

Magic vs. Rockets over/under: 220.5 points

Magic vs. Rockets money line: Magic: -169, Rockets: +143

What you need to know about the Magic

Orlando features a promising core of young players, including forward Paolo Banchero. He averaged 20.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game last season. Banchero knocked down 42.7% of his field goals during his rookie campaign.

Cole Anthony, Wendell Carter Jr. and Markelle Fultz can also provide a spark on the offensive end of the floor. The Magic were profitable at home down the stretch last season, going 5-1-1 against the spread in their last seven home games.

What you need to know about the Rockets

The Rockets finished last season with a 22-60 record, so they'll be looking to start the season off with a victory on Wednesday. Houston averaged 110.7 points per game last season, which ranked 28th in the NBA.

The Rockets made a huge splash this offseason by signing Dillon Brooks to a four-year, $80 million deal. Brooks is a defensive disruptor but he's made 34.2% of his 3-point attempts in his career. Last season, Brooks averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists with the Memphis Grizzlies.

How to make Magic vs. Rockets picks

The model has simulated Magic vs. Rockets 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in well over 50% of simulations.

