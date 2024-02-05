The Toronto Raptors will visit the New Orleans Pelicans in an interconference matchup on Monday. New Orleans is 28-21 overall and 14-10 at home, while Toronto is 17-32 overall and 7-19 on the road. This is their first meeting of the season as the two teams have split their previous four matchups over the last two seasons with the home team winning each contest.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The Pelicans are 11.5-point favorites in the latest Raptors vs. Pelicans odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 230.5 points.

Pelicans vs. Raptors spread: Pelicans -11.5

Pelicans vs. Raptors over/under: 230.5 points

Pelicans vs. Raptors money line: Pelicans: -643, Raptors: +462

TOR: The Raptors are 3-1 ATS over their last four games

NO: The Pelicans are 14-10 ATS at home this season

What to know about the Raptors

The Raptors are coming off a tough 135-127 double-overtime loss against the Thunder on Sunday and won't have much time to recover their fatigued bodies before Monday. The Raptors also have to travel from Oklahoma City to New Orleans for the turnaround, which won't do recovery any favors. Sunday was the Raptors' seventh loss in their last nine contests, and Toronto is 3-12 over its last 15 contests. The Raptors have gone 7-8 ATS over that stretch though.

RJ Barrett led Toronto with 23 points on Sunday as he's performed better offensively in Toronto than he did in New York. Barrett, who was acquired in a package in exchange for OG Anunoby on Dec. 31, is averaging 21.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 55.1% shooting over 14 games in Toronto compared to 18.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists on 42.3% shooting over 26 games in New York this season. Scottie Barnes is adding 20.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists for Toronto this year.

What to know about the Pelicans

The Pelicans are coming off a thrilling 114-113 win over the Spurs on Friday when Zion Williamson made the winning layup with 3.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter for the game's final points. Williamson finished with 33 points and is averaging 22.3 points this season. Williamson (foot) is questionable for Monday, as is Herbert Jones (adductor). The Pelicans enter Monday well rested with two full days off, compared to Toronto playing the second half of a back-to-back on the road.

The Pelicans are ninth in the league in field goal percentage (48.7%), and Toronto has allowed 135 points in back-to-back contests. New Orleans is also 10th in the NBA in points in the paint, compared to the Raptors ranking 25th defensively in the paint. The Pelicans will rely on options such as Williamson, if he suits up, and Jonas Valanciunas to control the inside. Brandon Ingram is averaging 21.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists this season as a key offensive threat.

