The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City is 1-2 overall and 0-2 at home, while the Pelicans are 2-2 overall and 1-2 on the road. The Thunder won all four of the meetings between the teams last season.

New Orleans is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Thunder vs. Pelicans odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 215.5.

Thunder vs. Pelicans spread: Thunder +5.5

Thunder vs. Pelicans over-under: 215.5 points

Thunder vs. Pelicans money line: OKC +185 New Orleans 215

What you need to know about the Thunder

OKC took a 118-107 loss against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. Darius Bazley played for 28 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-14 shooting. The Thunder lost its second home game in two nights. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. OKC had tied the game at 87 in the fourth quarter but the Magic then scored 10 of the game's next 14 points to put the contest out of reach for the Thunder. OKC missed nine of 13 free throw attempts in the final quarter.

Isaiah Roby, making his first career start, had 19 points and seven rebounds. Luguentz Dort had 15 points for the third consecutive game to open the season. He scored 15 points just three times last season. The Thunder have won 10 of 12 games on New Year's Eve. With an average age of 24 years and 112 days, OKC has the sixth youngest roster in the NBA this season. Ty Jerome will not play on Thursday because of an ankle injury.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

Meanwhile, New Orleans was downed by Phoenix on Tuesday, 111-86. The Pelicans were down 22 points at halftime. The Suns scored 35 of the game's 50 points in the second quarter. New Orleans missed 21 of 24 3-point attempts. Zion Williamson shot nine for 13 from the field and finished with 20 points. Brandon Ingram finished with 13 points.

Ingram is averaging a career-best 6.5 assists per game so far this season. He is averaging 23.3 points per game, with a 10.3 average in the third quarter, which is second best in the league. New Orleans has held the opposition under 100 points twice this season. Last year, they limited opponents to less than 100 points just four times.

