Pelicans vs. Timberwolves odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 18 predictions from proven computer model

The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Target Center. Minnesota is 10-15 overall and 3-9 at home, while New Orleans is 6-22 overall and 2-11 on the road. Both teams have struggled against the spread this season, with the Pelicans at 10-18 against the number and the Timberwolves at 9-15-1 after failing to cover in their last seven games. Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as questionable for Wednesday night's game with a knee injury but Minnesota is favored by seven points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Pelicans odds, while the over-under is set at 231.5.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, Los Angeles took down Minnesota 124-117 last Friday. A silver lining for the Timberwolves was the play of Towns, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 39 points and 12 boards. Towns is averaging 26.5 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists this season, so having him in the lineup is obviously key to Minnesota's success. However, regardless of whether or not Towns plays, a big game from Andrew Wiggins will also be needed. The 24-year-old former No. 1 overall pick is averaging a career-high 25.0 points per game.

Meanwhile, New Orleans went to overtime against Brooklyn on Tuesday but wound up falling 108-101. Forward Brandon Ingram (22 points) and point guard Jrue Holiday (21 points) were the scorers for the Pelicans, but they're now sitting on 13 straight losses and a 1-9 record against the spread in their last 10 games. With Zion Williamson still out as he recovers from knee surgery and JJ Redick listed as questionable with a groin injury, New Orleans will be leaning heavily on Holiday and Ingram for scoring yet again as it looks to snap the losing streak.

