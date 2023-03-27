The New Orleans Pelicans (37-37) have a chance to get above the .500 mark this season when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (32-42) on Monday night. New Orleans has won four straight games to move into eighth place in the Western Conference standings. Portland has lost eight of its last nine games to fall 4.5 games back of the final spot in the NBA play-in tournament in the West.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET from the Moda Center. New Orleans is favored by 11 points in the latest Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 226.5. Before entering any Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 24 of the 2022-23 NBA season a stunning 70-36 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,900. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Pelicans vs. Blazers:

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans spread: Trail Blazers +11

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans over/under: 226.5 points

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans money line: Portland +430, New Orleans -600

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans picks: See picks here

Why the Trail Blazers can cover

Portland is at home for the third consecutive game, while New Orleans is on the road for the second game of a four-game road trip. The Trail Blazers covered the 10.5-point spread in their 118-112 loss to Oklahoma City on Sunday, as rookie shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe had a career-high 29 points. Nassir Little scored a season-best 28 points off the bench, giving Portland a scoring punch as it played without four of its five regular starters.

The Trail Blazers have multiple players listed as questionable for this game, including leading scorer Damian Lillard (calf). He has not played in the last two games and some reports have indicated that the team plans to shut him down for the remainder of the regular season. Sharpe has stepped up with at least 20 points in three straight games, averaging 25.7 points during that stretch.

Why the Pelicans can cover

New Orleans has rattled off four straight wins to get into eighth place in the Western Conference, sitting a half-game back of seventh-place Minnesota and one game back of sixth-place Golden State. The Pelicans have won all four games during their winning streak by double digits, including Saturday's 131-110 win against the Clippers. Trey Murphy III scored 32 points on a career-high 10 3-pointers on just 12 attempts.

Brandon Ingram added 32 points in the blowout win. Murphy scored a career-best 41 points and made nine triples against Portland earlier this month, making 13 of 20 from the floor in that game. He has hit 37 of 70 (52.9%) from beyond the arc in his last seven games, helping the Pelicans cover the spread in four of their last five games.

How to make Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans picks

The model has simulated Pelicans vs. Blazers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.