Pelicans vs. Warriors score: Stephen Curry makes NBA 3-point history as Golden State wins high-scoring affair

OAKLAND, Calif. -- There have been a lot of high scores this NBA season, and on Wednesday night the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans did their best to keep up with the trend. The Warriors came back from a 17-point deficit to beat the Pelicans, 147-140.

Stephen Curry made NBA history, becoming the first player to ever make eight or more 3-pointers in three consecutive games. He finished with 41 points on 9-of-17 3-point shooting on the night. Kevin Durant added 30 points for Golden State, while Anthony Davis led the Pelicans with 30 points and 18 rebounds.

Here are some takeaways from a wild game.

Steph's third-quarter madness

There are plenty of players in the NBA who have never made seven 3-pointers in a game. Curry made seven in the third quarter on Wednesday night, en route to 23 points in the period. There's nothing quite like when Steph catches fire -- the Oracle Arena crowd reaches a fervor unparalleled in the league, while the baby-faced assassin launches from every conceivable angle on the court. More importantly, the longball barrage brought the Warriors all the way back, setting the up to win the game in the fourth.

The unstoppable Mr. Mirotic

Everyone knows Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday are going to get theirs offensively, but when Nikola Mirotic is knocking down shots like he was on Wednesday, this team is very difficult to guard. Mirotic showed his full offensive arsenal on his way to 29 points, knocking down 3s and hitting turnaround jumpers over smaller defenders. He was also able to get to the free throw line and find open teammates when necessary. It's safe to say the Pelicans wouldn't have been nearly as close to winning this game were it not for Niko's exploits.

Playoff Iggy

Andre Iguodala doesn't show up for every regular-season game, but when he does, he makes his presence felt. Wednesday was one of those nights when Iggy was engaged on both ends of the court, making acrobatic layups and harassing opponents with his length and tenacity on defense. He finished with 13 points, five rebounds and four assists, and was a huge reason why the Warriors were able to stave off repeated runs by the Pelicans. At least for one night, Iguodala silenced those critics who feel he might be a bit over the hill.

Draymond Threen

Warriors players always say they want Draymond Green to shoot his 3s with confidence no matter how poor his percentage is, and it paid off on Wednesday. Green made four 3-pointers for the first time since March of 2018, including two clutch deep balls from either corner in the fourth quarter to extend Golden State's lead. This was in addition to Green running the offense brilliantly, setting up teammates with a season-high 14 assists while scoring 17 points, is highest total since Oct. 26.