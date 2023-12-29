The Detroit Pistons are officially one defeat away from setting the NBA record for most consecutive losses ever. The league's worst team fell short in a 28th straight contest, 128-122, against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Thursday night after leading by as many as 21 points. Only the Philadelphia 76ers have lost as many games in a row, but their losing streak was spread across the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons, respectively.

Detroit got off to another strong start against the top team in the Eastern Conference and Cade Cunningham was at the forefront. The Pistons guard powered his team to a 30-27 lead by the end of the first frame. He remained aggressive offensively in the second quarter and amassed 22 points to go along with three assists and three steals at the break. His team held a 66-47 lead, but his nine second-half points weren't enough to hold off the Jaylen Brown-less Celtics.

Derrick White, who's having a breakout year, was largely a non-factor in the first half and came to life down the home stretch. The Celtics guard scored 21 points in the second half and made some key defensive stops that helped the home team flip the script. Kristaps Porzingis poured in a game-high 35 points, while Jayson Tatum posted 31 of his own and snared 10 boards. The trio closed the gap and sealed the deal in overtime as the visitors ran out of gas.

Cunningham, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Jalen Duren logged at least 40 minutes for the Pistons. Cunningham finished with a team-high 31 points and was trailed by Jaden Ivey, who scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Bogdanovic and Duren recorded double-doubles with points and rebounds in the absence of Isaiah Stweart.

Pistons coach Monty Williams praised the team's effort following the game.

"I just told them that it takes a lot of character and integrity to do what they're doing," Williams told reporters. "I've been in the league awhile and I've seen teams give in to circumstances that are less than what we're dealing with. That was admirable."

Williams last coached the Phoenix Suns and signed a record coaching contract worth $78.5 million over six years ahead of the season. He believes that the Pistons are close to turning the corner despite the terrible run they're enduring.

"I hurt for them," Williams added. "We feel like we're getting so close to not winning one game, but winning a lot of games if we play that way."

The Pistons will wrap up 2023 back at Little Caesars Arena. They'll face the Toronto Raptors on Saturday in hopes of ending their winless drought before the new year. They haven't won in two months and last secured a victory against the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 28. Should they fall against the Raptors, they'll be the sole owners of the NBA's least desirable record.