Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores addressed reporters on Friday amidst the team's historic 25-game losing streak and during a wide-ranging interview, stood by general manager Troy Weaver, head coach Monty Williams and the team's "amazing set of young players," while giving vague promises of change in the same breath. He also admitted to discussing rotations with the coaching staff and hit out at fans who chanted for him to sell the team.

Here's a look at some of the most interesting comments from Gores -- via The Athletic -- ahead of the Pistons' game against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. If they drop that contest they will match the 2011 Cleveland Cavaliers and the 2014 Philadelphia 76ers for the longest in-season losing streaks in NBA history.

Vague promises of change, but leadership is safe

With the Pistons on a historic losing streak, it's only natural that fans and the media are asking questions about the team's leadership and roster. Gores, though, backed his head coach and general manager, and praised the players.

"Change is coming," Gores said. "I'm just saying that in terms of Monty, Troy, all of that stuff … they will be in place, but I'm all over them. They'll tell you that too. There's a lot of accountability that needs to be held.

"Within all of the losses, what we still have is a very good future. No. 1, we have an amazing set of young players who are high character and high talent. This set of players — and I know them individually, I saw them the other day — we are in a great spot with our young talent."

At the same time, Gores promised that changes are ahead. Of course, if you're not going to fire the coach or GM, nor make signficant roster moves, there's not much left to adjust. Which is perhaps why Gores couldn't offer any specifics, and chunks of his comments bordered on incoherant. Here is a sampling:

"So, as much as this vision feels blurry, to me, it's the same vision I had at the beginning of the season about a bright future. I still have that. "We do have to change something. I can't tell you what it exactly is. We're diving in pretty hard. We're probably two weeks ahead of you guys. "What's for sure is that change is coming. We're not right, right now. We have to add and delete. We're on it already. We will make changes. We will make them. We don't know exactly what they'll be yet. "I don't think there's a timeline other than, as soon as possible, we have to figure out how to right the ship. The ship is not sinking, but we have to right the ship. Something's not exactly right. We have to be honest enough with ourselves and not be stuck in a strategy. The worst leaders don't know how to adjust. We have to navigate and adjust."

What does all of that mean? Who knows.

Gores has been speaking to Williams about the team's rotations

Early in his third response, Gores casually slipped in perhaps the most surprising and interesting quote of the entire interview. (Emphasis mine.)

"As far as where we were going in getting this set of players and flexibility, I think the work is still there," Gores said. "We have to assess what's not working. I'm down to Monty and I talking about rotations. I don't normally do that. Monty is so good and knows what's he doing, he's open to even talking about it."

Williams' rotations have indeed been confusing at times, but having the owner discuss on-court decisions with the coaching staff is absolutely not the answer to the Pistons' problems this season. In fact, it's just adding another one to the mix. There's a reason that kind of behavior is virtually unheard of in the league.

Fans' chants are 'ridiculous'

The Pistons had a terrific chance to end the losing streak on Thursday against the severely short-handed Utah Jazz, who entered on the second night of a road back-to-back and were playing their third game in four nights. Instead, the Pistons faltered in the final few minutes to lose their 25th game in a row.

As the final seconds wound down, the fans inside Little Caesars Arena made their feelings known. Loud "sell the team" chants filled the arena and were audible on the broadcast.

Gores, perhaps to little surprise, was not fond of them:

"They can say what they want, but that's ridiculous. Other than winning — and we should win more games — we do a lot in the community. Players, the organization, we do a lot in the community. If you put aside winning, we've made a very big difference in the community. That means a lot to me. I understand that's only going to mean a lot to people if we win, but the underworking of what's happening and with our community, over all these years, is there. We're doing multibillion-dollar things outside of (basketball). I understand the fans being upset, but it's a ridiculous thought."

Since Gores first purchased the Pistons in 2011 -- he later became the sole owner in 2015 -- the team is 358-612, has two postseason appearances and zero playoff wins.

"If you put aside winning" indeed.