Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons have finally won a basketball game. Yes, you read that right. After 28 consecutive losses and numerous records broken along the way, the Pistons are finally back in the win column after beating the Toronto Raptors, 129-127, on Saturday afternoon. The win puts a bow on one of the worst stretches across all professional sports in recent memory. 

With 28 straight defeats, the Pistons tied the Philadelphia 76ers for the NBA's all-time record of consecutive losses. Unfortunately for Detroit, it compiled such an ignominious record in one season as the Sixers compiled their losses on either side of the 2014-15 and 2015-16 campaigns. Previously, Detroit's loss against the Brooklyn Nets passed the 2013-14 76ers and 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers for most consecutive losses in one season with 27. 

This season, the Pistons have the league's worst record at 3-29. While they've amassed a talented group of lottery picks in recent years, they've struggled to smooth out their offensive struggles. After a home defeat to the Utah Jazz during the losing stretch, fans chanted for owner Tom Gores to sell the team. He responded in an interview a few days later by saying the fans' chants were "ridiculous," while also making vague promises of change.

Longest losing streaks in NBA history

Streak

Team

Streak Started

Streak Ended

28

Philadelphia 76ers^

March 27, 2015 

Dec. 1, 2015 

28

Detroit Pistons*

Oct. 30, 2023

Dec. 30, 2023

26

Philadelphia 76ers

Jan. 31, 2014 

March 29, 2014 

26

Cleveland Cavaliers 

Dec. 20, 2010

Feb. 11, 2011

24

Cleveland Cavaliers^

March 19, 1982

Nov. 10, 1982

23

Vancouver Grizzlies 

Feb. 16, 1996

April 3, 1996

23

Denver Nuggets 

Dec. 9, 1997

Jan. 24, 1998

23

Charlotte Bobcats

March 19, 2012

Nov. 2, 2012

21

Detroit Pistons^ 

March 7, 1980

Oct. 25, 1980

20

Philadelphia 76ers 

Jan. 9, 1973 

Feb. 14, 1973

20

New York Knicks

March 23, 1985 

Nov. 12, 1985

20

Dallas Mavericks 

Nov. 13, 1993 

Dec. 23, 1993

20

Los Angeles Clippers

April 18, 1994 

Dec. 7, 1994

20

Houston Rockets 

Feb. 6, 2021 

March 22, 2021

19

Philadelphia 76ers^ 

March 21, 1972 

Nov. 11, 1972

19

San Diego Clippers 

March 11, 1982 

April 15, 1982

19

Los Angeles Clippers 

Dec. 30, 1988 

Feb. 8, 1989 

19

Dallas Mavericks 

Feb. 6, 1993 

March 17, 1993 

19

Vancouver Grizzlies 

Nov. 7, 1995 

Dec. 15, 1995 

19

Orlando Magic 

Oct. 30, 2003 

Dec. 8, 2003 

19

New Jersey Nets

April 15, 2009 

Dec. 4, 2009 

19

Memphis Grizzlies 

Jan. 31, 2018 

March 17, 2018 

18

Utah Jazz 

Feb. 24, 1982 

April 2, 1982 

18

Boston Celtics 

Jan. 7, 2007 

Feb. 14, 2007 

18

Minnesota Timberwolves

March 13, 2011 

Jan. 1, 2012 

18

Charlotte Bobcats 

Nov. 26, 2012 

Dec. 31, 2012 

18

New York Knicks 

Jan. 4, 2019 

Feb. 16, 2019 

18

San Antonio Spurs*

Nov. 5, 2023 

Dec. 15, 2023

(^ Denotes streaks that spanned over two seasons)
(* Denotes streak that happened during 2023-24 season)