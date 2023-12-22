The Detroit Pistons had everything aligned for them to break their 24-game losing streak Thursday night. They were playing at home against a Utah Jazz team that was on the second night of a back-to-back and were without Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, Keyonte George and Talen Horton-Tucker. Yet, even with that significant advantage, the Pistons still fell 119-111.

The loss now brings Detroit's streak to 25 games, one shy of the single season league record for the longest losing streak set by both the Philadelphia 76ers in 2013-14 and the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2010-11 season. It's two losses from the all-time mark set by the 76ers set over the 2014-15 and 2015-16 campaigns.

To make matters even worse, Detroit had it going on offense to pull out a win. Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Marvin Bagley all surpassed the 20-point threshold, and as a team the Pistons shot 50% from the floor. But, at the same time, when you commit 20 turnovers you're not going to win many games. Allowing second-chance opportunities was also a huge issue in the loss, as the Jazz generated 23 points in those scenarios. Fans were heard chanting "sell the team" in the final minute of the game, expressing their dejection with the current state of the Pistons.

"I want to be careful with my words because this one hurts more than most of them," Pistons head coach Monty Williams said after the loss. "A team that played last night gets 30 points off turnovers and rebounds. This one is unbelievably hard to understand how we can get outworked in those categories. That is absolutely on me."

If there was one silver lining in the loss, though, it would be Ivey's performance. It was the second-straight game Ivey started this season for Killian Hayes, who is sidelined with an illness, and he showed how potent he can be on offense. We saw Ivey's scoring prowess last season after averaging over 16 points his rookie season, but after being moved to the bench this season, he hasn't been as productive offensively.

But Thursday night he was incredibly efficient, going 9-of-16 from the floor for 24 points, while also racking up seven assists and five rebounds. He also had three steals and two blocks to fill up the stat sheet, in what was easily his best performance this season. Unfortunately, though, Ivey's standout game, as well as Cunningham and Bagley's production weren't enough to end their streak.

As tough as the loss was, the Pistons will now have to turn their attention to their game against the Nets on Saturday. As low as Detroit might be feeling right now there is some reason for optimism. As it stands, Brooklyn is currently on their own four-game losing streak. More so, the Nets will also be on the second night of a back-to-back when they face Detroit. The Pistons have to take advantage of that situation, because if they can't get a win against the Nets, who they play twice in a row, the schedule past that isn't entirely favorable as matchups against the Celtics, Raptors and Rockets await them to finish out December.

"We had a shot to win it and down the stretch, we weren't solid enough," Cunningham said. "Me personally, six turnovers, kills us. ...I didn't keep anyone in front of me today. That kills us. I gotta be better. I'm kinda sick right now."