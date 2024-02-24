The Detroit Pistons (8-47) will try to snap their four-game losing streak when they face the Orlando Magic (31-25) on Saturday night. Detroit opened its six-game road trip with back-to-back wins, but it lost the final four games to remain in last place in the Eastern Conference. Orlando has won four of its last five games, including a 116-109 win at Cleveland on Thursday. The Magic are tied with the Heat atop the Southeast Division standings and are a half-game back of Indiana for sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena. Orlando is favorite by 7.5 points in the latest Pistons vs. Magic odds, while the over/under is 225.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Pistons vs. Magic spread: Magic -7.5

Pistons vs. Magic over/under: 225.5 points

Pistons vs. Magic money line: Pistons +240, Magic -300

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit opened its six-game road trip with a pair of upset wins, starting with a 133-120 win at Sacramento as a 14-point underdog. Shooting guard Jaden Ivey scored a career-high 37 points, with 19 of them coming in the fourth quarter. The Pistons added a 128-122 win at Portland as 7.5-point underdogs in their following game, as center Jalen Duren finished with 27 points and 22 rebounds.

They will be excited to return home for their first game at Little Caesars Arena in three weeks, while Orlando is on the road for the second time in three days. Detroit is 12-3 in its last 15 home games against Orlando, and it has covered the spread in 12 of its last 17 games overall. Shooting guard Cade Cunningham leads the Pistons with 22.1 points, 7.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando has won seven of its last nine games, including a 111-99 win at Detroit three weeks ago. Franz Wagner scored 27 of his career-high 38 points in the second half of that game, shooting 17 of 25 from the floor and 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Power forward Paolo Banchero had 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds, while center Moe Wagner added 10 points and five rebounds.

The Magic closed the first half of the season with a 118-100 win over the Knicks, and they returned from the All-Star Break with a 116-109 win at Cleveland on Thursday. They were 8.5-point road underdogs against the Cavaliers, but Moe Wagner scored 22 points to lead Orlando. The Magic have covered the spread in nine of their last 11 games, including five of their last six road games. See which team to pick here.

