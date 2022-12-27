The Toronto Raptors will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is 15-18 overall and 10-6 at home, while Los Angeles is 20-15 overall and 9-8 on the road. Toronto is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Raptors vs. Clippers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 219. Before entering any Clippers vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Raptors vs. Clippers:

Raptors vs. Clippers spread: Raptors -4.5

Raptors vs. Clippers over/under: 219 points

Raptors vs. Clippers money line: Toronto -195, Los Angeles +162

What you need to know about the Raptors

The stars were brightly shining for the Raptors in a 118-107 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Friday. Toronto's small forward Scottie Barnes was one of the most active players for the squad, posting a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds. For the season, Barnes is averaging 14.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He's scored 25 or more points in three of his last six outings.

The Raptors are averaging 111.4 points per game this season, which ranks 20th in the NBA. Defensively, Toronto is giving up 110.8 points per contest, the seventh-best mark in the league.

What you need to know about the Clippers

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Clippers ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 142-131 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Los Angeles' small forward Paul George did his thing and dropped a double-double with 32 points and 11 assists.

Center Ivica Zubac also had a strong showing in the win, finishing with 12 points and 15 rebounds. The Clippers have scored 126 or more points in two of their last three games.

How to make Raptors vs. Clippers picks

