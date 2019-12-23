Raptors vs. Pacers odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 23 predictions from advanced computer

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana is 20-10 overall and 13-3 at home, while Toronto is 21-8 overall and 8-5 on the road.The Raptors mounted an incredible comeback to extend their winning streak to five games on Sunday. The Pacers had a five-game winning streak ended on Sunday. Indiana is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Raptors odds, while the over-under is set at 209.5. Before entering any Raptors vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.





The Pacers are coming off a 117-89 loss to Milwaukee on Sunday. Malcolm Brogdon had a tough game, finishing with 10 points on 5-for-19 shooting and turning the ball over five times in his 29 minutes on the court. Brogdon is playing with taped-up fingers on his right hand after he dislocated his right pinkie and tore a ligament in the finger earlier this month.

The Pacers have lost by more than 11 points just twice this season. Both of those defeats have come against the Bucks. Domantas Sabonis led Indiana with 19 points and 18 rebounds. Jeremy Lamb has missed two consecutive games with a groin injury.

Meanwhile, it was close, but Toronto ultimately got a 110-107 win against Dallas on Sunday. The Raptors were down by 30 points in the third quarter, but rallied for the biggest comeback in franchise history. Kyle Lowry scored 20 of his 32 points in a 47-point fourth quarter. He also had 10 assists and eight rebounds.

The Raptors are playing without three starters, who will be out indefinitely -- Pascal Siakam (groin), Marc Gasol (hamstring) and Norman Powell (shoulder).

The Pacers come into the contest boasting the third fewest points allowed per game in the league at 104.6. As for the Raptors, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.8, which places them second in the league.

