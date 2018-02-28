Rockets vs. Clippers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis
The Clippers stole a win in Denver, but can they steal one against the Rockets?
How to watch Rockets vs. Clippers
- Date: Wednedsay, Feb. 28
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis: The Rockets have won 12 in a row and are the hottest team in the league. They're dominant and they look like they could be a true title contender this season. The Clippers are coming off a huge win in Denver. They're in the playoffs at the moment and that has to count for something in what at first felt like a lost season.
Except nobody wants to talk about any of that. What matters between these two teams is that the last time they met things got heated. So heated that there were reports of a secret tunnel being used by Chris Paul and James Harden so they could go and confront Austin Rivers in the Clippers locker room. All of that ended up being blown out of proportion, but the testiness during the game was real. It will be interesting to see what happens this time around at Staples Center.
-
Satoransky playing well in place of Wall
The Wizards are 10-3 with the surprising Satoransky in the starting lineup
-
How to watch Warriors vs. Wizards
An engaged Warriors team could make this really ugly for a tired Wizards team
-
Silver sends memo about 'tanking'
Silver says 'the integrity of the competition on the playing court is the cornerstone of our...
-
NBA DFS, Feb. 28: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Reports: Lakers buy out Brewer
The veteran swingman could help a playoff team more than he can help the Lakers at this po...
-
Wade goes vintage to beat 76ers
Dwyane Wade reminded everybody why he's a legend in Miami when he led the Heat to a victory...