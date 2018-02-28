Rockets vs. Clippers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

How to watch Rockets vs. Clippers



Time: 10:30 p.m. ET



Where: Staples Center in Los Angeles, California



TV: ESPN



Streaming: WatchESPN



ESPN Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis



Analysis: The Rockets have won 12 in a row and are the hottest team in the league. They're dominant and they look like they could be a true title contender this season. The Clippers are coming off a huge win in Denver. They're in the playoffs at the moment and that has to count for something in what at first felt like a lost season.

Except nobody wants to talk about any of that. What matters between these two teams is that the last time they met things got heated. So heated that there were reports of a secret tunnel being used by Chris Paul and James Harden so they could go and confront Austin Rivers in the Clippers locker room. All of that ended up being blown out of proportion, but the testiness during the game was real. It will be interesting to see what happens this time around at Staples Center.