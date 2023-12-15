The Memphis Grizzlies are set to host the Houston Rockets in a Southwest Division matchup on Friday at the FedExForum. Memphis is 6-17 overall and 1-10 at home, while Houston is 12-9 overall and 1-8 on the road. The Rockets are riding a four-game winning streak after knocking off the Grizzlies 117-104 on Wednesday. The loss was the Grizzlies' third straight. Desmond Bane (illness) is questionable and Marcus Smart (foot) is out for Memphis, while Jae'Sean Tate (illness) is doubtful, and Amen Thompson (illness) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are questionable for the Rockets.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets spread: Grizzlies +4

Grizzlies vs. Rockets over/under: 212.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Rockets money line: Grizzlies: +143, Rockets: -171

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They fell 117-104 to Houston. The Grizzlies found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 15 to 5 on offense.The losing side was boosted by Jaren Jackson Jr., who scored 44 points along with seven rebounds and four steals. Those 44 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Jackson enters this matchup averaging 21.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Memphis may be without its top scorer, Desmond Bane, who is battling an illness and will be a game time decision. Bane is currently averaging 24.8 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game.

What you need to know about the Rockets

The Rockets are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. They enter this matchup coming off a thorough 117-104 win over Memphis on Wednesday night that extended their winning streak to four games. Jabari Smith Jr. (20 points, 10 rebounds) and Tari Eason (25 points, 14 rebounds) recorded double-doubles in Houston's win.

The Rockets enter this matchup with five players averaging double figures in scoring this season. Center Alperen Sengun leads the way, averaging 20.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. Guards Jalen Green (18.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game) and Fred VanVleet (16.4 points, 8.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds per game) lead Houston's supporting cast.

