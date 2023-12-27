The Phoenix Suns and the Houston Rockets will face off in a Western Conference clash at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Toyota Center. Houston is 15-13 overall and 12-3 at home, while Phoenix is 14-15 overall and 7-6 on the road. This is the first meeting between these two franchises of 2023-24, but the Rockets won and covered the spread in two of their three head-to-head matchups last season.

Houston has also been one of the best teams in the NBA against the spread this season (17-9-2), while the visitors are just 10-18-1 against the number. However, Phoenix is still favored by 2.5 points in the latest Rockets vs. Suns odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 225.5 points. Before entering any Suns vs. Rockets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 10 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 103-55 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $4,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Phoenix vs. Houston. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Suns vs. Rockets:

Rockets vs. Suns spread: Rockets +2.5

Rockets vs. Suns over/under: 225.5 points

Rockets vs. Suns money line: Rockets: +117, Suns: -138

Rockets vs. Suns picks: See picks at SportsLine

What you need to know about the Suns

The Suns' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. The matchup between Phoenix and the Dallas Mavericks wasn't particularly close, with Phoenix falling 128-114. Despite their defeat, the Suns saw several role players put in good performances.

Grayson Allen scored a season-high 32 points, and Chimezie Metu dropped a double-double on 23 points and 19 rebounds. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker combined for 36 points and went 10-for-25 from the floor in the Christmas Day loss to Dallas, but that pairing is averaging 57.7 points per game for the season. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Meanwhile, the Rockets fell to the Indiana Pacers 123-117 on Tuesday. The Rockets' defeat came about despite a quality game from Alperen Sengun, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 16 rebounds. Those 16 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him.

Despite spending top-three picks on Jabari Smith and Jalen Green in recent years and spending big money on Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks in free agency, Sengun (the No. 16 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft) has become the focal point of an exciting young Houston roster. The Rockets rank second in the NBA in points allowed per game (108.3) and second in defensive rating (109.9). See which team to pick here.

Key Betting Info

The Rockets will be relying on another big game from Sengun to pull off a win. For the season, Sengun has averaged 20.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Rockets are 6-1 against the spread in their last 7 games as a home dog.

The Rockets are 5-1 against the spread in their last 6 games when the spread was between PK to +3.

The Suns are 5-7-1 against the spread in their last 13 games when on the road.

How to make Rockets vs. Suns picks

The model has simulated Rockets vs. Suns 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits almost 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Suns vs. Rockets, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that finished last year on a 103-55 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.