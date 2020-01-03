Sixers vs. Rockets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 3 predictions from model on 23-11 run

The Philadelphia 76ers will aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they face the Houston Rockets on Friday evening. Joel Embiid (knee) projects to return for Philadelphia after a one-game injury absence, while James Harden and Russell Westbrook lead the way for a Rockets team that currently leads the Southwest Division.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET at the Toyota Center. Oddsmakers list the Rockets as 4.5-point home favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 225 in the latest Sixers vs. Rockets odds. Before you make any Rockets vs. Sixers picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

76ers vs. Rockets spread: Houston -4.5

76ers vs. Rockets over-under: 225 points

76ers vs. Rockets money line: Houston -189, Philadelphia +162

PHI: The 76ers are 4-2 against the spread in the last 6 games

HOU: The Rockets are 5-2 against the spread in the last 7 games

Why the 76ers can cover

The model understands that Philadelphia is one of the best teams in the NBA on the defensive end of the floor, and that potency is needed against Harden and company. The Sixers are elite on the defensive glass, closing possessions at an efficient level, and Brett Brown's team also has the length and athleticism to make shots more difficult for their opponents on a regular basis.

On the offensive end, Philadelphia is hit and miss at times, but the Sixers did display a lot of their upside in a recent win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day. Embiid leads the way with 23.7 points and 12.4 rebounds per game, but Philadelphia has plenty of firepower, including 19.4 points per game from Tobias Harris and 14.5 points, 8.5 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game from Ben Simmons. The visitors should also be able to generate second-chance opportunities on the offensive glass, and that can be an equalizer against a team with a high-powered offense like the Rockets.

Why the Rockets can cover

The model also knows that Houston is one of the NBA's best offensive teams, putting pressure on the opposition each and every play. The Rockets rank in the top-six of the NBA in free throw rate, effective field goal percentage and overall offensive rating, giving them optimism even against a stout defense like the Sixers.

On the other end of the floor, the Rockets aren't as fantastic, but Mike D'Antoni does have defense-first lineups that he can deploy when needed. Houston is one of the best teams in the league at avoiding fouls and, with the Sixers not prolific in generating free throw attempts, that is a potential advantage for the Rockets to exploit.

How to make 76ers vs. Rockets picks

