Veteran point guard Chris Paul did everything he could to help his Phoenix Suns take care of the New Orlean Pelicans and advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs. That included establishing a curfew for his team, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

During a Friday episode of the Brian Windhorst & the Hoop Collective podcast, Windhorst said Paul set up rooms in the team's hotel to watch playoff games and play cards. The players were allowed to go out around the city, but Paul expected them back at the hotel by a specific time. The curfew was reportedly not imposed by coach Monty Williams or any assistants; it was a decision Paul made himself.

The city of New Orleans is known for its lively environment, especially areas like Bourbon Street -- which is only an eight-minute drive from Smoothie King Arena -- that embody a party vibe. It's understandable Paul did not want to take any chances for distractions, especially since star teammate Devin Booker suffered a hamstring injury during Game 2 of the series, leaving the Suns without their leading scorer until Game 6.

Phoenix is on a serious mission to make it back into the NBA Finals after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks on that stage last year. The Suns have been on the right track long before the playoffs, as they finished the regular season with the best record in the league (64-18) and earned the Western Conference's No. 1 seed.

The Suns' series against the Pelicans was tied 2-2 after the first four games, but Phoenix was able to wrap it up with a 115-109 win in Game 6 on Thursday. Paul made 14-straight field goals during that game, which is the most without a miss in NBA playoff history. The point guard is in his 17th NBA season and has yet to win a ring, but there is no doubt he is giving it his best effort.

The Suns are set to start their second-round series against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.