The Phoenix Suns host the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference semifinals on Monday evening. Phoenix wrapped up its first-round series against the New Orleans Pelicans in six games. In a similar fashion, Dallas defeated the Utah Jazz in six games in their first-round series in the 2022 NBA playoffs. The Suns have dominated the Mavericks lately, winning nine straight matchups.

Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET at Footprint Center. Phoenix is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Mavericks vs. Suns odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is 215. Before locking in any Suns vs. Mavericks picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters the third full week of the 2022 NBA playoffs on a stunning 86-58 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Suns vs. Mavs, and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Mavs vs. Suns:

Mavericks vs. Suns spread: Phoenix -5.5

Mavericks vs. Suns over-under: 215 points

Mavericks vs. Suns money line: Phoenix -250, Dallas +205

DAL: Mavericks are 4-0 ATS in their last four Monday games

PHO: Suns are 9-1-1 ATS in their last 11 Conference semifinal games

Why the Suns can cover



Guard Devin Booker (right hamstring strain) returned to the floor in Game 6 and his presence provided the Suns with a boost. Booker is a great jump-shooter who can get a bucket from anywhere on the floor. The three-time All-Star has enough quickness to get to the rim and keep the defense honest. Booker is averaging 23 points, 3.7 rebounds and four assists per game during the NBA playoffs 2022.

Guard Chris Paul is an efficient and all-around threat in the backcourt for the Suns. Paul is selfless and creative as a distributor. The 12-time All-Star has a smooth jumper on the outside, especially from mid-range. Paul is lighting quick when attacking the lane to either score or dish the rock. The Wake Forest product is putting up 22.3 points per game while leading the team in assists (11.3) and steals (1.8).

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Luka Doncic is an elite all-around player. Doncic is extremely aggressive with the ball in his hands, either setting up the offense or finding his own shot. The three-time All-Star also consistently snags boards. Doncic is leading the team in points (29), rebounds (10.7) and assists (5.7) during the postseason. In the closeout victory over the Jazz, Doncic produced 24 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Guard Jalen Brunson is another scoring option in the backcourt for Dallas. Brunson is a quick and agile ball-handler who has a variety of ways to score. The Villanova product has a smooth mid-range jump shot but attacks the rack with strength. Brunson is averaging 27.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

How to make Mavericks vs. Suns picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting 224 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits over 60 percent of the time. You can only see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Suns vs. Mavs? And which side of the spread hits more than 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.