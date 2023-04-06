The Phoenix Suns (44-35) host the Denver Nuggets (52-27) in a Western Conference matchup on Thursday night. Denver has lost three of its past four games. On Tuesday, the Nuggets lost to Houston Rockets 124-103, but Denver has locked in the top overall seed in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, Phoenix, sitting comfortably in fourth in the West, is on a six-game win streak, topping the San Antonio Spurs 115-94 on Tuesday. Nikola Jokic (calf) and Jamal Murray (thumb) are both questionable for Denver.

Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Footprint Center in Phoenix. Caesars Sportsbook lists Phoenix as the 7.5-point favorite in the latest Nuggets vs. Suns odds. The over/under for total points is set at 223.5. Before locking in any Suns vs. Nuggets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters the final week of the 2022-23 NBA regular season a stunning 71-36 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nuggets vs. Suns and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the NBA lines and trends for Suns vs. Nuggets:

Nuggets vs. Suns: Phoenix -7.5

Nuggets vs. Suns over/under 223.5 points

Nuggets vs. Suns money line: Phoenix -305, Denver +240

DEN: Nuggets are 4-0 ATS in their last four games following a straight-up loss

PHO: Suns are 5-1 ATS in their last six games overall

Nuggets vs. Suns picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Suns can cover



Forward Kevin Durant remains one of the league's top offensive threat. Durant can score from anywhere on the floor due to his unique shot-making ability and absurd length. The 13-time All-Star is averaging 29.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and five assists per game. Additionally, Durant has been a solid shot-blocker, logging 1.4 blocks per contest. On April 2 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, he amassed 35 points, five boards and five assists.

Guard Devin Booker is also a complete offensive player. Booker has the skillset to score from all three levels on the court and owns a sweet-shooting stroke, especially from the mid-range area. The three-time All-Star selection averages 28 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. In his last game versus the San Antonio Spurs, he had 27 points, seven boards and three assists.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Forward Michael Porter Jr. provides this group with a reliable scorer in the frontcourt. Porter Jr. uses his range to consistently space the floor and be an asset on the outside. The Missouri product logs 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and shoots 41% from downtown. In the April 2 contest versus the Golden State Warriors, Porter Jr. had 29 points, 11 boards and knocked down 4 3-pointers.

Forward Aaron Gordon is a high-flying force for the Nuggets. Gordon soars above the rim with ease for dunks and to snag boards. The Arizona product puts up 16.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while making 56% of his attempts. In the March 31 battle against the Phoenix Suns, Gordon had 26 points, eight boards and six assists.

How to make Nuggets vs. Suns picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 238 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Suns vs. Nuggets? And which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.