The Phoenix Suns will try to extend their three-game winning streak when they face the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Phoenix has established itself as an early favorite in the Western Conference following blowout wins over the Clippers and Warriors earlier this week. New Orleans bounced back from an overtime loss to Utah with a 113-111 win over Dallas on Tuesday.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET from the Footprint Center. Phoenix is favored by 7 points in the latest Suns vs. Pelicans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 224.

Suns vs. Pelicans spread: Suns -7

Suns vs. Pelicans over/under: 224 points

Suns vs. Pelicans money line: Phoenix -285, New Orleans +228

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix has faced a gauntlet of a schedule so far this season, but it has used that tough slate to establish itself as a favorite in the Western Conference. The Suns are coming off consecutive blowout wins over the Clippers and Warriors, and they also notched a win over Dallas in their season opener. They have scored at least 107 points in all four of their games and have won eight of the last 11 games between these teams.

Three-time All-Star Devin Booker has scored at least 30 points in three straight games and is averaging 32.5 points while shooting 48% from 3-point range. He led Phoenix to an NBA-best 64 wins last season. New Orleans will be without Brandon Ingram (concussion), while Jose Alvarado (back), Herbert Jones (knee), CJ McCollum (finger) and Zion Williamson (hip) are all questionable.

Why the Pelicans can cover

New Orleans picked up a pair of double-digit victories over Phoenix in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs last season before eventually conceding in six games. The Pelicans are a different team with Williamson on the court, as he is averaging 22 points and 6.7 rebounds per game after missing last season with a foot injury. New Orleans played well without Williamson, Ingram and Jones against Dallas, notching a 113-111 upset as a 5-point underdog.

Small forward Trey Murphy III led the way with 22 points and five rebounds, knocking down all eight of his attempts from the floor. New Orleans received a balanced scoring effort from its starting lineup, with all five starters scoring in double figures. The Pelicans have covered the spread in four of their last six road games, while Phoenix has only covered three times in its last nine games.

