A Western Conference matchup with postseason implications is on the Friday NBA schedule as the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns are set to battle at the Footprint Center. Phoenix is 45-31 overall and 24-14 at home, while Minnesota is 53-23 overall and 25-13 on the road. Both teams are riding two game winning streaks. The Timberwolves blew out the Toronto Raptors 133-85 in their last outing, while the Suns are coming off a 122-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Suns vs. Timberwolves spread: Suns -4

Suns vs. Timberwolves over/under: 217.5 points

Suns vs. Timberwolves money line: Suns: -174, Timberwolves: +145

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves scored the most points they've had in a single game all season on Wednesday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 133-85 victory over the Toronto Raptors. Minnesota was heavily favored coming into this match, and the results showcase why.

The Timberwolves' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Anthony Edwards, who scored 28 points along with six assists and two steals. The Timberwolves are 20-12-1 against the spread in their last 33 games vs teams that win more than 55 percent of games. Minnesota currently holds a 0.5-game lead over the Denver Nuggets for the top seed in the Western Conference.

What you need to know about the Suns

Meanwhile, everything went the Suns' way against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday as the Suns made off with a 122-101 win. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 72-47.Devin Booker and Kevin Durant were among the main playmakers for the Suns as the former scored 40 points along with eight assists and the latter scored 32 points along with seven assists and six rebounds.

The Suns are 16-22 against the spread in home games. Phoenix currently holds the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, and is looking to avoid having to avoid the Play-In games. Durant is averaging 27.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game.

