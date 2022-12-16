A Northwest Division battle is on tap between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at the Paycom Center. Oklahoma City is 11-17 overall and 6-6 at home, while Minnesota is 13-15 overall and 6-8 on the road. This is already the fourth meeting between these two franchises of the year with the Timberwolves winning two of the previous three matchups while the Thunder covered the spread in two of three.

On the season, the Thunder are a respectable 17-11 against the spread while the Timberwolves are just 10-18 against the number. Oklahoma City is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Thunder vs. Timberwolves odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 233.5. Before entering any Timberwolves vs. Thunder picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 9 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 26-10 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $1,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Thunder vs. Timberwolves. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Thunder:

Thunder vs. Timberwolves spread: Thunder -2.5

Thunder vs. Timberwolves over/under: 233.5 points

Thunder vs. Timberwolves money line: Oklahoma City -140, Minnesota +118

Thunder vs. Timberwolves picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Thunder

The Thunder were close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 110-108 to the Miami Heat. OKC's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 27 points, seven assists and eight rebounds, and point guard Josh Giddey, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 boards along with seven assists.

In the most recent meeting between these two teams on Dec. 3, Oklahoma City captured the 135-128 victory as 5.5-point road underdogs. Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 points and six assists in the win while Giddey had 21 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Meanwhile, Minnesota lost to the Los Angeles Clippers on the road by a decisive 99-88 margin. One thing holding Minnesota back was the mediocre play of forward Jaden McDaniels: he played 36 minutes but contributed just six points on 3 of 11 shooting.

The Timberwolves didn't have Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) or D'Angelo Russell (knee) in that loss. Towns remains out and now Russell and Rudy Gobert (ankle) are listed as questionable for Friday's contest. That's going to put a heavy emphasis on Anthony Edwards to come through with a big night. He's averaging a team-leading 22.5 points per game this season.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Thunder picks

The model has simulated Thunder vs. Timberwolves 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Thunder vs. Timberwolves? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.