The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 5-6 overall and 4-3 at home, while the Trail Blazers are 6-4 overall and 3-2 on the road. The teams split their four meetings last season. Portland is favored by 3.5-points in the latest Kings vs. Blazers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 236.5.

Kings vs. Blazers spread: Kings +3.5

Kings vs. Blazers over-under: 236.5 points

Kings vs. Blazers money line: Sacramento +145, Portland -165



What you need to know about the Kings

The Kings beat the Indiana Pacers on Monday, 127-122. It was just the second win in the past seven games for Sacramento. Harrison Barnes picked up 30 points in addition to eight rebounds. Buddy Hield had 18 points and made six three-point field goals. De'Aaron Fox finished with 21 points and nine assists. Richaun Holmes had 16 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high six blocked shots.

Hield currently has the longest active streak in the NBA with at least one three-pointer a game (77). Holmes is fourth in the NBA in field goal percentage (.675 percent). Tyrese Haliburton is second among rookies in assists (5.1 per game) and is third in scoring (12.1) and field goal percentage (.520), Sacramento leads the league in free throws attempted (27.8) and ranks fifth in average free throws made (19.9 per game).

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

Portland escaped with a win on Monday against the Toronto Raptors, 112-111. It was the third consecutive win for the Blazers. CJ McCollum hit the decisive jumper with 9.6 seconds left. He shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 30 points, five dimes and six boards. It was his 10th game with 20-plus points so far this season, tied for the league lead. Damian Lillard had 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Enes Kanter supplied 14 points and seven rebounds.

McCollum leads the league in three-pointers made with 49. Lillard is fifth with 37. Portland is second in the NBA in three-pointers made (16.3) and attempted (42.3) per game. McCollum has scored 20-plus points in all 10 games. He has tied for the longest streak of 20-point games in his career. Portland is averaging the second-fewest turnovers in the league (11.7) and has the fourth-highest assist-to-turnover ratio (1.94).

