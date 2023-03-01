The Portland Trail Blazers (29-32) are set to host the New Orleans Pelicans (30-32) on Wednesday at the Moda Center at the Rose Quarter in Portland. The Trail Blazers are 17-14 at home, while New Orleans is 10-21 on the road. The Pelicans are looking to snap a four game losing streak after falling to the Orlando Magic 101-93 on Monday. Meanwhile, the Blazers are looking to bounce back from a 123-105 loss to the Golden State Warriors. Anfernee Simons (ankle) is out and Jusuf Nurkic (calf) is listed as questionable for Portland. Zion Williamson (hamstring), Jose Alvarado (leg), and Larry Nance Jr. (ankle) are all out for New Orleans.

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans spread: Trail Blazers -1.5

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans over/under: 232 points

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans money line: Portland -115, New Orleans -105

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

The matchup between Portland and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday was not particularly close, with Portland falling 123-105. Portland was up 65-48 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Shooting guard Cam Reddish wasn't much of a difference maker for Portland finishing with 10 points on 4-for-10 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 29 minutes on the court.

Damian Lillard continues to be a game-changer for the Blazers, averaging 32.1 points, 7.2 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game. Portland's supporting cast is led by Jerami Grant (20.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists per game) and Reddish (12.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists per game).

What you need to know about the Pelicans

Meanwhile, the Pelicans came up short against the Orlando Magic on Monday, falling 101-93. Small forward Brandon Ingram (25 points) was the top scorer for New Orleans. CJ McCollum added 18 points and six assists in the loss.

Allowing an average of 115.4 points per game, the Trail Blazers haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end, which could be what New Orleans needs to snap its current losing streak. With Zion Williamson still out, the Pelicans will lean heavily on Ingram (22.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists per game) and McCollum (21.0 points, 5.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds per game) to carry the load.

