A member of the Golden State Warriors coaching staff has been hospitalized in Salt Lake City. Golden State assistant coach Dejan Milojevic suffered a medical emergency at a restaurant in Utah on Tuesday during a team dinner. ESPN reports the issue was "sudden and serious."

"Coach Dejan Milojevic was hospitalized last night in Salt Lake City, Utah, after suffering a medical emergency at a private team dinner. An update on Milojevic's status will be provided as appropriate," the Warriors said in a statement Wednesday.

Milojevic traveled with the Dubs ahead of their scheduled Wednesday game against the Utah Jazz after a Monday matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Milojevic, a 46-year-old from Serbia, joined the Warriors coaching staff in 2021. The Warriors signed Milejovic to a multi-year deal in hopes that he could help develop their young and veteran power forwards and centers.

Milojevic played in Serbia, Spain, Montenegro, and Turkey during his 15-year professional career and joined Steve Kerr's staff after coaching stints with Mega Vizura in Serbia and Buducnost in Montenegro, where he won the Montenegrin League Championship.

He made the most of the talent available to him during his time coaching overseas and helped establish a strong pipeline from Mega Vizura to the NBA. Eleven of the players Milojevic coached during his eight seasons with Mega Vizura went on to be selected in the NBA Draft. Among them were Nikola Jokic, Ivica Zubac, Goga Bitadze, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, and Vlatko Cancar.