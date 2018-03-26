Warriors' Steph Curry is not giving up hope of playing in first round of NBA playoffs

Steph Curry is apparently still hopeful of playing in the first round of the NBA playoffs next month. The Golden State Warriors' star point guard suffered a Grade 2 sprain of his MCL in Friday night's victory over the Atlanta Hawks, which, unfortunately, happened to be his first game back from a six-game absence due to an ankle sprain.

With the Grade 2 MCL sprain comes a three-to-six week timetable, and the postseason is set to begin in just under three weeks. However, Warriors coach Steve Kerr told the media ahead of the Warriors' loss to the Utah Jazz on Sunday night that there was "no way" Curry would play in the first round.

Curry, though, is not so sure. He's eager to prove Kerr wrong and get back on the court "as soon as possible." Via ESPN:

"Hopefully, I prove what coach said was wrong and put myself in position to get back as soon as possible," Curry said, indicating he could return in the opening round from suffering a Grade 2 MCL sprain. "But right now, who knows? Just try to do my job in the rehab process and get back as soon as I can."

A seven-game playoff series can take nearly two weeks to complete if it goes the distance, and perhaps if the Warriors are struggling with their first-round opponent, we could see Curry back before the round is over. But even in that unlikely scenario, it's doubtful Curry is back on the court in the first round.

The Warriors' goal is to win a championship, and they'd have a much tougher time doing so without a healthy Curry. If playing without him in the first round means they drop a game or two, it's worth it to have Curry fully prepared for a Western Conference finals showdown with the Rockets, or a fourth straight Finals matchup with the Cavaliers.

There's simply no reason to rush Curry back at the earliest possible moment, especially now that the Warriors have Kevin Durant around.