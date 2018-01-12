Warriors vs. Bucks: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, picks, analysis, TV channel
The Warriors will look to bounce back after a loss Wednesday night to the Clippers
How to watch Warriors vs. Bucks
- Date: Friday, Jan. 12
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Bradley Center -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Analysis
After tweaking his ankle yet again, Stephen Curry did not play for the Warriors on Wednesday night, and in his absence the team suffered a surprising loss to the Clippers. The good news, however, is that Curry's injury doesn't seem to be too serious. He may even be able to return Friday night against the Bucks, but is still listed as questionable on the injury report. The Warriors are still quite good, of course, even without their star point guard, but four of their nine losses this season have come with him off the floor.
Whether Curry does or doesn't play, this will still be a big test for a Bucks team that has been all over the place this season. One night they're making a fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Wizards on the road, the next they're getting their doors blown off by the Pacers. With the Warriors in town, and the Bradley Center likely to be rocking, the Bucks should be up for this one -- at least emotionally. How they'll actually play, remains to be seen, but they do have a penchant for playing up to their competition.
