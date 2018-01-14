Warriors vs. Cavaliers: Watch NBA on MLK Day online, live stream, TV, odds, picks
The Warriors and Cavs will renew their rivalry after a controversial Christmas Day matchup
How to watch Warriors at Cavaliers
- Date: Monday, Jan. 15
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Quicken Loans Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: WatchTNT
- Follow: GameTracker
SportsLine NBA odds
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis
Any time the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers meet on the court, it's a must-watch affair. This time around, however, it will be especially true -- for multiple reasons.
For one, when these two teams met on Christmas Day, the game ended in controversial fashion, with the refs twice missing what should have been fouls on Kevin Durant in the closing minutes of the Warriors' win. Plus, when they play this time, each team will be healthy. Neither Steph Curry nor Isaiah Thomas played in the Christmas game, and now that they're back, we'll get a truer look at how these teams match up.
But in addition to those factors, this game will also be quite interesting because of how the teams have been trending in recent weeks.
The Cavaliers have been a mess, and will enter the game on a three-game losing streak. More so than just the losses, however, is how they've been losing. Twice they were crushed by 25-plus points, and most recently, they gave up a 20-plus-point lead to the Indiana Pacers to lose. Meanwhile, the Warriors have won their last two games, and are 8-2 in their last 10 outings.
It will be fascinating to see how the Cavaliers respond to their recent skid when they face their Western Conference rivals, who once again look to be the class of the league.
-
How to watch: Rockets vs. Clippers
Rockets, Clippers each look to extend winning streaks
-
How to watch: Lakers vs. Grizzlies
The Lakers will look for their fifth straight win
-
How to watch: Spurs vs. Hawks
Spurs and Hawks heading in opposite directions this season
-
How to watch: Hornets vs. Pistons
The Hornets and Pistons will tip off a full day of hoops on MLK Jr. Day
-
NBA Sunday scores, highlights, updates
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from all of the Sunday's games
-
How to watch Blazers vs. Wolves
The Wolves will look for their fifth straight win
Add a Comment