Warriors vs. Cavaliers: Watch NBA on MLK Day online, live stream, TV, odds, picks

How to watch Warriors at Cavaliers



Date: Monday, Jan. 15



Time: 8 p.m. ET



Location: Quicken Loans Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio



TV: TNT

Streaming: WatchTNT

WatchTNT Follow: GameTracker



Analysis

Any time the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers meet on the court, it's a must-watch affair. This time around, however, it will be especially true -- for multiple reasons.

For one, when these two teams met on Christmas Day, the game ended in controversial fashion, with the refs twice missing what should have been fouls on Kevin Durant in the closing minutes of the Warriors' win. Plus, when they play this time, each team will be healthy. Neither Steph Curry nor Isaiah Thomas played in the Christmas game, and now that they're back, we'll get a truer look at how these teams match up.

But in addition to those factors, this game will also be quite interesting because of how the teams have been trending in recent weeks.

The Cavaliers have been a mess, and will enter the game on a three-game losing streak. More so than just the losses, however, is how they've been losing. Twice they were crushed by 25-plus points, and most recently, they gave up a 20-plus-point lead to the Indiana Pacers to lose. Meanwhile, the Warriors have won their last two games, and are 8-2 in their last 10 outings.

It will be fascinating to see how the Cavaliers respond to their recent skid when they face their Western Conference rivals, who once again look to be the class of the league.