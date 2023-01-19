Two of the NBA's flagship franchises square off on Thursday evening in front of a national audience. The Boston Celtics host the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden, with Boston entering on a seven-game winning streak. The Celtics are 33-12 overall and 17-5 at home, with the Warriors bringing a 22-22 overall mark. Jaylen Brown (adductor) is listed as questionable for Boston. Jonathan Kuminga (foot), Andre Iguodala (hip), JaMychal Green (leg), and James Wiseman (ankle) are out for Golden State.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Boston. Caesars Sportsbook lists Boston as the 6-point home favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 236 in the latest Warriors vs. Celtics odds.

Warriors vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -6

Warriors vs. Celtics over/under: 236 points

Warriors vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -250, Warriors +205

GSW: The Warriors are 5-16 against the spread in road games

BOS: The Celtics are 13-9 against the spread in home games

Why the Warriors can cover



The Warriors are keyed by Stephen Curry, who is coming off a 41-point game against the Washington Wizards on Monday. Curry leads the NBA in 3-pointers per game (4.9) and he is averaging 29.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. He is the biggest reason Golden State leads the league in 3-pointers (16.3 per game), and the Warriors are No. 1 in the NBA in assists (29.3 per game) and assist percentage (68.9%).

The Warriors are firmly in the top 10 of the NBA in free throw accuracy, 2-point accuracy and 3-point accuracy, and Golden State generates almost 15 fast-break points per game. Boston is in the bottom five of the NBA in turnover creation (13.1 per game) on defense, and the Celtics are dead-last in the league with 6.4 steals per game. On defense, Golden State is also feisty, with the Warriors creating 14.9 turnovers per game and holding opponents to less than 47% shooting from the field.

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston is the league's best offensive team this season, scoring 117.8 points per 100 possessions. The Celtics lead the NBA in free throw accuracy at 83.2%, and Boston is in the top eight in both 3-point accuracy (37.1%) and 2-point accuracy (57.5%). Boston moves the ball effectively with 26.9 assists per game, a top-five figure, and the Celtics commit only 13.3 turnovers per game. Golden State allows more free throw attempts (26.2 per game) than any team in the league on defense, and Boston also brings an elite defense to the table.

The Celtics lead the NBA in three major categories, giving up only 20.7 free throw attempts per game, producing a 74.4% defensive rebound rate, and allowing only 22.6 assists per game. Boston is also facing a Golden State team that is dead-last in free throw creation on offense, and the Warriors commit 16.7 turnovers per game. Boston rounds out its defensive approach with 5.4 blocked shots per game and opponents are shooting only 53.4% inside the arc against the Celtics.

