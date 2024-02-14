We've got another exciting Pacific Division matchup on the NBA schedule as the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers are set to tip at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Chase Center. Golden State is 26-25 overall and 14-13 at home, while Los Angeles is 35-17 overall and 15-11 on the road. The Clippers have won two of their three head-to-head matchups with the Warriors this season, but Golden State has covered the spread in two of those three contests.

On the season, the Clippers are 28-24 against the spread, while the Warriors are 26-23 against the number. For Wednesday, Golden State is favored by 3 points in the latest Warriors vs. Clippers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 235 points. Before entering any Clippers vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Warriors vs. Clippers spread: Warriors -3

Warriors vs. Clippers over/under: 235 points

Warriors vs. Clippers money line: Warriors: -146, Clippers: +124

What you need to know about the Warriors

The Warriors entered their tilt with the Utah Jazz on Monday with four consecutive wins and extended the streak to five with a 129-107 victory. Stephen Curry posted a double-double on 25 points and 10 assists to continue his best stretch of the season. He's averaging 33.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 52.2% from the floor and 48.3% from the 3-point line over his last 10 games.

Klay Thompson led the Warriors with 26 points, and Draymond Green flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 12 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for a vintage Golden State win. The Warriors went 20-for-44 from beyond the arc as a team and are shooting 45.2% from deep over their last four games.

What you need to know about the Clippers

Meanwhile, the Clippers managed to keep up with the Timberwolves until halftime on Monday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Los Angeles ended up on the wrong side of a painful 121-100 loss. It was the fourth loss in a row at the hands of Minnesota, and the Clippers are now down to third in the Western Conference standings after briefly holding the top spot earlier this month.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George led the Clippers with 18 points each in the loss, and James Harden had 17 points and six assists. However, Los Angeles shot just 40.5% from the floor as a team and went 9-for-28 from the 3-point line. The Clippers have also allowed opponents to shoot 50% or better from the field in four of their last six games. Leonard (adductor) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game.

