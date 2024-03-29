The Charlotte Hornets will host the Golden State Warriors in a cross-conference matchup on Friday's NBA schedule. Charlotte is 18-54 overall and 10-24 at home, while Golden State is 38-34 overall and 20-15 on the road. Golden State won the lone previous meeting of the season between the teams, 97-84, at home on Feb. 23. The Warriors are 38-32-2 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while the Hornets are 27-42-3 versus the line.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Golden State is favored by 13 points in the latest Hornets vs. Warriors odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 220 points. Before entering any Warriors vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Hornets vs. Warriors spread: Hornets +13

Hornets vs. Warriors over/under: 220 points

Hornets vs. Warriors money line: Hornets: +575, Warriors: -853

What to know about the Hornets

The Hornets can finally bid farewell to their five-game losing streak thanks to their game on Wednesday. They walked away with a 118-111 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Charlotte's win was a heroic effort that saw the team overcome a 10.5-point disadvantage in the spread. The Hornets' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Brandon Miller led the charge by going 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points with six rebounds.

Miller has really found his groove as the season has progressed as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft is averaging 19.9 points over his last 33 games after putting up just 13.9 points through his first 32 games. Despite his emergence, Charlotte still ranks in the bottom four of the NBA in points per game, offensive rating and field goal percentage. The Hornets are 15 games under .500 ATS for the season (27-42-3), but they are a solid 14-13-3 ATS as a home underdog.

What to know about the Warriors

The Orlando Magic typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Warriors proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Magic by a score of 101-93. After Draymond Green was ejected just four minutes into the game, Andrew Wiggins stepped up with 23 points and six rebounds. Stephen Curry had a double-double with 17 points and 10 assists, while Moses Moody (12) and Gary Payton II (10) had double-figures off the bench.

The Warriors also covered as 4-point underdogs, moving their against-the-spread road record to a league-best 24-11. Overall, Golden State is 17-9 versus the spread over its last 26 games. Jonathan Kuminga (16.3 points per game), who is in contention for winning the Most Improved Player award, is questionable with a knee injury after missing the win over Orlando.

