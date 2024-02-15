We've got another exciting Western Conference matchup on the NBA schedule as the Utah Jazz and the Golden State Warriors are set to tip at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Delta Center. Utah is 26-29 overall and 17-9 at home, while Golden State is 26-26 overall and 12-12 on the road. These two franchises met just three nights ago with Golden State earning a 129-107 win at home as 1-point favorites.

The Warriors have now won eight of their last 10 against the Jazz and are 8-1-1 against the spread during that span. This time around, Golden State is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Jazz vs. Warriors odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 238.5 points. Before entering any Warriors vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Jazz vs. Warriors spread: Jazz +1.5

Jazz vs. Warriors over/under: 238.5 points

Jazz vs. Warriors money line: Jazz: +106, Warriors: -126

What you need to know about the Jazz

The Jazz's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They took a 138-122 bruising from the Los Angeles Lakers. Utah had seven players reach double-figures in scoring, but Collin Sexton led the team with just 18 points on the night. John Collins did manage a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

However, the Jazz allowed the Lakers to shoot 57.1% from the floor despite Los Angeles giving LeBron James the night off. Now both teams will be playing the second night of a back-to-back and their third game in four days ahead of the upcoming NBA All-Star break.

What you need to know about the Warriors

Meanwhile, the Warriors unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Wednesday. They fell to the Los Angeles Clippers, 130-125. The Warriors' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Brandin Podziemski, who scored 25 points to go along with eight assists and seven rebounds, and Stephen Curry who scored 41 points while dishing out five assists.

However, the Clippers benefitted from a more attacking approach, going 29-of-37 from the free-throw line while the Warriors went 13-of-18 from the charity stripe. The Jazz and Warriors are currently separated by 1.5 games in the standings as the first team out and last team in for the Western Conference's NBA play-in tournament.

Key Betting Info

Curry will likely loom large in the final result again, win or lose. For the season, he has averaged 28.3 points and 4.9 assists per game while shooting 41.4% from the 3-point line.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Jazz are 18-8 against the spread in their last 26 games when at home.

The Jazz are 11-5 against the spread in their last 16 games as a home dog.

The Warriors are 16-8 against the spread in their last 24 games when on the road.

