The Golden State Warriors look to continue their recent dominance over the Sacramento Kings as the teams face off on Friday night. The Warriors opened the 2023-24 regular season with a 108-104 loss to Phoenix on Tuesday, while Sacramento defeated Utah in its season opener, 130-114 on Wednesday night. Last season, Golden State won three of four regular season meetings between these two teams before winning a dramatic first round playoff series in seven games.

The game from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Sacramento is a 3-point favorite in the latest Kings vs. Warriors odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 238.

Warriors vs. Kings spread: Kings -3

Warriors vs. Kings over/under: 238 points

Warriors vs. Kings money line: Kings -143, Warriors +121

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State looks to avoid its third 0-2 start to a season in the last four years but it won't be easy against a motivated Kings team. The Warriors are 9-2 in their last 11 regular season games against Sacramento and won the last two playoff games played in the Golden 1 Center last April. The Kings were only 23-18 at home last season and lost their final three regular season games on their home floor.

Star point guard Stephen Curry lit up the Kings last season, averaging 33.0 points per game, 6.5 rebounds per game, and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 50% from 3-point range in four regular season games against their in-state rivals. In Game 7 last season, Curry hit 20 of 38 shots for 50 points in the Warriors' 120-100 victory. For Golden State to have a better result than it did against Phoenix on Tuesday, Curry and Klay Thompson must shoot better than 7 of 25 from behind the 3-point arc. As a team, the Warriors were 10 of 43 (23.3%) from 3-point range on Tuesday.

Why the Kings can cover

Only one team had a better record against the Western Conference last season than Sacramento's 32-20 and Denver used that momentum to propel itself to an NBA Championship. The Kings started the 2023-24 regular season on a high note, blowing out Utah on the road by 16 points. Forward Harrison Barnes had 33 points on 11 of 16 shooting, the most points he has scored in a game since October 2021.

Will Golden State have any answers for the Kings' dynamic duo of point guard De'Aaron Fox and center Domantas Sabonis? Against the Warriors in the seven game playoff series, they averaged a combined nearly 44 points, 13 assists and 16 rebounds per game. Fox especially has been a thorn in the Warriors' side, scoring at least 22 points in nine of the 10 games he played in against them last season.

