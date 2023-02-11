A Pacific Division battle features the Los Angeles Lakers (25-31) traveling to play the Golden State Warriors (28-27) in a Saturday night tilt. Los Angeles heads into this matchup on a three-game losing streak. On Thursday, the Lakers fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 115-106. Meanwhile, Golden State had its two-game win streak snapped. On Feb. 8, the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Warriors 125-122. Stephen Curry (leg) remains out for Golden State. LeBron James (ankle) is listed as questionable for the Lakers, while Anthony Davis (foot) is probable. D'Angelo Russell is expected to make his debut for Los Angeles after being acquired via trade earlier in the week.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Caesars Sportsbook lists Golden State as the 2.5-point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Warriors odds. The over/under for total points is set at 238.5. Before making any Warriors vs. Lakers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 17 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 52-28 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Warriors and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines and trends for Warriors vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Warriors spread: Golden State -2.5

Lakers vs. Warriors over/under: 238.5 points

Lakers vs. Warriors money line: Golden State -125, Los Angeles +105

LAL: Lakers are 6-2 ATS in their last eight Saturday games

GSW: Over is 4-0 in the Warriors' last four overall

Lakers vs. Warriors picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Lakers can cover

James consistently impacts the game in a multitude of different ways. James is able to attack from anywhere on the floor and owns outstanding court vision. The 19-time All-Star is seventh in the NBA in scoring (30.2) and 13th in assists (7) with 8.5 rebounds per game. He notched 38 points, seven rebounds, and three steals in his previous outing.

Davis plays with high energy on both ends of the floor. Davis has outstanding length and wingspan to alter and affect shots down low. The Kentucky product is able to get a bucket from multiple spots including the mid-range and low post. Davis is averaging 26.6 points, 12 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. On Feb. 4, he finished 34 points and 14 rebounds.

Why the Warriors can cover

Guard Klay Thompson is an elite shooter from the outside with incredible range and a quick release. Thompson thrives as a catch-and-shoot threat but can score with ease off the dribble. The five-time All-Star averages 21.5 points while shooting 40% from downtown on 10.6 attempts per game. He's knocked down at least 6 3-pointers in four of his last six outings. On Feb. 6, Thompson dropped 42 points and went 12-of-16 from beyond the arc.

Guard Jordan Poole is another athletic, floor-spacing shooting option. Poole shows the ability to spot up or shoot off the dribble consistently. The Michigan product can also finish with either hand at the rim. The 2019 first-round pick finished with 20.8 points and 4.5 assists per contest. In his last game, Poole finished with 38 points and seven assists.

How to make Lakers vs. Warriors picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 238 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Warriors vs. Lakers? And which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.