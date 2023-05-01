After a five-year hiatus, the NBA's best postseason rivalry is back on. For the first time since 2018, LeBron James and Stephen Curry will face each other in a seven-game series. The two NBA legends faced one another in the Finals four years in a row from 2015-2018, and now, with James in Curry's conference as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, they will battle in the second round for the right to reach the Western Conference Finals.

The Lakers have been off since Friday, when they took care of business and knocked out the Memphis Grizzlies in six games. The Golden State Warriors took a bit longer. They needed a seventh game on Sunday against the Sacramento Kings, and will now turn around and play the Lakers in only two days. Here's everything you need to know as James and Curry do battle in the postseason for the fifth time.

(6) Golden State Warriors vs. (7) Los Angeles Lakers

Date: Tuesday, May 2 | Time : 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 2 | : 10 p.m. ET Location: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV channel: TNT

TNT Odds: Warriors -4.5; O/U 227.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Warriors: Golden State is coming off of a seven-game war against the Kings. Curry is 35, and Draymond Green and Klay Thompson aren't exactly spring chickens either. The Warriors went 14-6 this season in games in which they had two or three days of rest, but just 26-25 with a single day off. The Lakers, meanwhile, have been off since Friday, and they have a 14-9 record this season when they have the rest advantage. This is especially meaningful because the Warriors are so dominant at home, having won 35 of their 44 total games at Chase Center this season. The Lakers need to win a road game to win this series, and they'll never have a better opportunity than Game 1. So can the Warriors overcome tired legs to protect their home floor?

Lakers: LeBron James is coming off one of his worst efforts in a winning playoff series in his career. In the six-game win over Memphis, James average 22.2 points and shot below 49% from the field and 20% from 3-point range. He made up for it defensively and as a rebounder, but it was a relatively disappointing effort considering his postseason history. James is playing on one leg. But if he's held below 25 points again in this series, the Lakers are going to lose. Can he someone a vintage performance against his old foe? Or will his old body finally give out against a championship-caliber opponent.

Prediction

Game 1 is a golden opportunity for the Lakers, who won't play another game in this series with a rest advantage. For the Warriors, meanwhile, this series presents a sort of stylistic whiplash. Going from Sacramento's small, speedy guards to James and Anthony Davis presents entirely different strategic problems to solve. The Warriors will get there eventually, but asking them to prepare for the Lakers on such short notice is going to be difficult. Take the Lakers and trust them to at least keep this game close. The Pick: Lakers +4.5