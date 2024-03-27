The Orlando Magic will host the Golden State Warriors in a cross-conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule. Orlando is 42-29 overall and 25-10 at home, while Golden State is 37-34 overall and 19-15 on the road. The Warriors won the lone matchup this season between the teams, 121-115, at home on Jan. 2. The Magic have the best against-the-spread record in the 2023-24 NBA season at 47-24, while the Warriors are 37-32-2 versus the line.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at the Kia Center in Orlando, Fla. The Magic are favored by 4 points in the latest Warriors vs. Magic odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 218 points. Before entering any Magic vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Magic vs. Warriors spread: Magic -4

Magic vs. Warriors over/under: 218 points

Magic vs. Warriors money line: Magic: -170, Warriors: +143

What you need to know about the Magic

After a string of five wins, the Magic's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell just short of the Sacramento Kings by a score of 109-107. Orlando has not had much luck with Sacramento recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met. Jonathan Isaac put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 25 points with seven rebounds and two blocks.

Isaac is a big component of Orlando's top-three defense in terms of points allowed per game and defensive rating. On offense, however, the team struggles as it ranks last in made 3-pointers per game and 26th in both assists and points per game. But there's much to be excited about with this young Magic team as its five leading scorers are all under 25 years old, led by 21-year-old Paolo Banchero's 22.6 points and 22-year-old Franz Wagner's 19.8 points.

What you need to know about the Warriors

Meanwhile, the Warriors' and the Heat's matchup on Tuesday was close at halftime, but the Warriors turned on the heat in the second half with 60 points. Everything went the Golden State's way against Miami as the Warriors made off with a 113-92 victory. Among those leading the charge was Klay Thompson, who scored 28 points with five rebounds, while Jonathan Kuminga added 18 points and seven boards.

It was another road cover for the Warriors who are now a league-best 23-11 ATS on the road. Playing on the second night of a back-to-back after Tuesday's win over Miami, the Warriors are also 9-5 ATS with no rest this season, which is among the five best ATS records in the NBA in those scenarios. However, Orlando's tough defense will be a tough matchup to help Stephen Curry break out of his slump as the two-time MVP is averaging just 22.3 points on 40% shooting since the All-Star break, compared to 28 points on 46% shooting beforehand.

Key Betting Info

Isaac will likely loom large in the final result, win or lose. On the year, he has averaged 7 points, 1.2 blocks, and 4.3 rebounds.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Magic are 11-2 against the spread in their last 13 games when the spread was between -7 to -4.

The Magic are 24-7 against the spread in their last 31 games when favored.

The Warriors are 15-16-1 against the spread in their last 32 games vs teams that win more than 55 percent of games.

