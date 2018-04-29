Watch 76ers vs. Celtics Game 1, series schedule, odds, online stream, TV channel, bracket

Despite injuries to multiple key players, the Celtics' 55-27 regular-season record was the second best in the Eastern Conference. However, they needed seven games to knock off Milwaukee in the first round. The 76ers, who finished with a 52-30 record, finished off the Miami Heat in a convincing five games, becoming the first team in the East to move on to the second round.

No. 2 Boston Celtics (55-27) vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers (52-30)

Playoff series schedule:

Game 1 in Boston: Monday, April 30, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2 in Boston: Thursday, May 3, 8:30 p.m. ET TNT



Game 3 in Philadelphia: Saturday, May 5, TBD



Game 4 in Philadelphia: Monday, May 7, TBD, TNT



Game 5 in Boston: Wednesday, May 9, TBD, TNT*



Game 6 in Philadelphia: Friday, May 11, TBD, ESPN *



Game 7 in Boston: Sunday, May 13, TBD*



* - If necessary

How to Watch Game 1

Date: Monday, April 30



Monday, April 30 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts



TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT



TNT Live stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App

Season series: Celtics won 3-1

Last season's playoff results:

The Boston Celtics were eliminated by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals; The Philadelphia 76ers are making their first playoff appearance since the 2011-12 season.

Injury report:

Celtics: Jaylen Brown (hamstring) was injured in Game 7 of the first round and did not return, Kyrie Irving (knee), Gordon Hayward (leg) and Daniel Theis (knee) will miss the postseason.

76ers: None

Boston Celtics projected starting lineup:

G Terry Rozier; G Jaylen Brown; F Jayson Tatum; F Semi Ojeleye; C Al Horford

Philadelphia 76ers projected starting lineup:

G Ben Simmons; G J.J. Redick; F Robert Covington; F Dario Saric; C Joel Embiid

Celtics win if:

The Celtics might be injured, but what they lack in talent they make up for in great coaching and execution. Boston is one of the most organized teams in the NBA and it gives the Celtics an advantage that keeps them in almost every game they play in. However, they lack the offense needed to win a shootout with the 76ers. The Celtics will need to make this series ugly with a lot of grind out games.

76ers win if:

The 76ers have the talent and athleticism to run right by the Celtics. They're a better team on paper and they need to exploit that at every moment they can. They've gotten a taste of how playoff basketball works now and know how to attack mismatches. With a giant point guard like Ben Simmons, and a skilled center like Joel Embiid, there should be plenty of mismatches for the 76ers to exploit. Worst case, they need to turn every game into a run and gun shootout. Control the pace and the 76ers win this easily.

SportsLine projections:

SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.