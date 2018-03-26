WATCH: C.J. McCollum and Damian Lillard team up to defeat the Thunder in the clutch

C.J. MccCollum and Damian Lillard are a dangerous pair that have carried the Trail Blazers to a great spot in the Western Conference. Currently sitting third in the West, the red-hot Trail Blazers have been absolutely dominant since the All-Star break. They recently won 13 in a row, but then came back down to earth a bit with two straight losses.

The Thunder almost pushed them to three straight on Sunday night. Oklahoma City gave Portland everything it had and more with Russell Westbrook scoring 23 points and helping the Thunder keep it close late. However, the one thing the Thunder couldn't do was stop McCollum. Especially in the clutch.

McCollum finished with 34 points as he torched the Thunder all night long. His backcourt partner, Lillard, poured in 24 points. They also hit the two biggest shots of the night.

Dame and CJ were CLUTCH for Portland. pic.twitter.com/Z6E69Nc7Lj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 26, 2018

That Lillard 3-pointer was his only basket from deep all night. The McColllum shot was just more of the same. Everything he shot was falling. Fadeaways, hands in his face, it didn't matter, because the shot was going in if it came out of McCollum's hands.

This is another huge win for the Trail Blazers. They not only swept the Thunder in their season series, but they extended their lead in the Western Conference playoff race. That was needed with how tight it is out West right now.