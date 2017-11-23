WATCH: Durant, Westbrook get face to face and have words during Thunder-Warriors

Kevin Durant said on Tuesday that his return to Oklahoma City for Wednesday night's big game between the Warriors and Thunder was not going to be a big deal. "Just a regular game for me now," Durant said to reporters.

No matter how much Durant may want that to be the case, however, it quickly became clear that it was not just a "regular game."

In the third quarter, Durant had the ball on the wing and was isolated against his old teammate, Russell Westbrook. KD tried to shake him with a crossover, but Westbrook managed to knock the ball away and out of bounds. As Westbrook shook his head, and tried to walk away, Durant followed him.

The two then got face to face and started jawing at each other. We're not going to get into reading lips, but it certainly seemed as though there were some not very nice words exchanged.

Durant and Westbrook are some tremendous showmen. Everything is pro wrestling. pic.twitter.com/MAeuVlhyjx — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) November 23, 2017

#ThisIsWhyWePlay?

Paul George said a few months back during the offseason that the feud between Durant and Westbrook is over, and the two are friends again. As this incident showed, however, there's probably still some unresolved issues between the two. And even if that's not the case, it's easy to get caught up in an emotional night.