WATCH: Durant, Westbrook get face to face and have words during Thunder-Warriors
Kevin Durant was once again back in Oklahoma City
Kevin Durant said on Tuesday that his return to Oklahoma City for Wednesday night's big game between the Warriors and Thunder was not going to be a big deal. "Just a regular game for me now," Durant said to reporters.
No matter how much Durant may want that to be the case, however, it quickly became clear that it was not just a "regular game."
In the third quarter, Durant had the ball on the wing and was isolated against his old teammate, Russell Westbrook. KD tried to shake him with a crossover, but Westbrook managed to knock the ball away and out of bounds. As Westbrook shook his head, and tried to walk away, Durant followed him.
The two then got face to face and started jawing at each other. We're not going to get into reading lips, but it certainly seemed as though there were some not very nice words exchanged.
#ThisIsWhyWePlay?
Paul George said a few months back during the offseason that the feud between Durant and Westbrook is over, and the two are friends again. As this incident showed, however, there's probably still some unresolved issues between the two. And even if that's not the case, it's easy to get caught up in an emotional night.
-
Pop has never seen issues Leonard has
Gregg Popovich has never seen an injury lead to the issues that Kawhi Leonard has been fac...
-
Joel Embiid trolls Jalen Rose
Kobe Bryant, of course, had his 81-point game against Rose and the Raptors back in 2006
-
NBA Wednesday scores, highlights
Keep it right here for all your Wednesday NBA scores, updates and highlights
-
Irving comments on Porter Jr.'s injury
A season-ending injury kept the Celtics guard's time at Duke very brief before he jumped to...
-
What NBA fans should be thankful for
Here's a look at what has brought fans the most joy so far this season
-
Was Manute Bol 50 years old in the NBA?
Kevin Mackey says he gave Manute Bol a birthday because they didn't know how old he was
Add a Comment