The Washington Wizards will host the Houston Rockets in a cross-conference matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule. Washington is 11-57 overall and 4-27 at home, while Houston is 32-35 overall and 9-24 on the road. The Rockets have won four of the last five meetings, including a 135-119 victory last Thursday. Houston is 36-29-2 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while Washington is 30-36-2 versus the line.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Houston is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Rockets odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 227.5 points. Before entering any Rockets vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 22 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 74-48 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Houston vs. Washington. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Rockets vs. Wizards:

Wizards vs. Rockets spread: Wizards +9.5

Wizards vs. Rockets over/under: 227.5 points

Wizards vs. Rockets money line: Wizards: +327, Rockets: -426

Wizards vs. Rockets picks: See picks at SportsLine

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight defeat. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 130-104 punch to the gut against the Boston Celtics. The losing side was boosted by Jordan Poole, who scored 31 points, but no other Wizard had more than 14 points.

Washington played without Kyle Kuzma (shoulder), and he is questionable for tonight. Out for the Wizards will be Deni Avdija (knee), Marvin Bagley III (back), Bilal Coulibaly (wrist) and Tyus Jones (back). Thus, Washington could be down to just two players averaging in double-figures in Poole (16.7 ppg) and Corey Kispert (12.4). Therefore, the Wizards will be relying more on the likes of 2022 first-round picks, Johnny Davis and Patrick Baldwin Jr., who combined to play 54 minutes in the loss to Boston but totaled just 14 points. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Meanwhile, the Rockets entered their tilt with the Cleveland Cavaliers with four consecutive wins, but they'll enter their next game with five. Houston strolled past the Cavaliers with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 117-103. Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Rockets to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jalen Green, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds.

Houston is now 8-1 against the spread over its last nine games, and its 36-29-2 ATS record this season is the fifth-best in the NBA. The team still has hopes of securing a bid to the NBA Play-in Tournament as the Rockets are currently the No. 11 seed in the West, three games behind the 10-seed Warriors. Houston will be without Alperen Sengun (ankle) on Tuesday, who is averaging 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 5 assists, while Tari Eason (leg) is also out for the Rockets. See which team to pick here.

Key Betting Info

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Rockets are 5-2 against the spread in their last 7 games when the spread was between -11 to -8.

The Wizards are 4-10-1 against the spread in their last 15 games vs teams that win 45-55 percent of games.

The Rockets are 17-8 against the spread in their last 25 games vs teams that win less than 45 percent of games.

How to make Wizards vs. Rockets picks

The model has simulated Rockets vs. Wizards 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Wizards vs. Rockets, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rockets vs. Wizards spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model on a 74-48 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.