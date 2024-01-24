The Washington Wizards (7-35) will try to hand the Minnesota Timberwolves (30-13) their first three-game losing streak of the season when they square off on Wednesday night. Minnesota is coming off losses to the Thunder and Hornets, despite Karl-Anthony Towns scoring a franchise-record 62 points against Charlotte. Washington has dropped four straight games, falling to Denver in a 113-104 final on Sunday. The Wizards have the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference, while the Timberwolves are in a three-way tie atop the Western Conference.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Minnesota is favored by 11 points in the latest Wizards vs. Timberwolves odds, while the over/under is 229.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Wizards vs. Timberwolves spread: Wizards +11

Wizards vs. Timberwolves over/under: 229.5 points

Wizards vs. Timberwolves money line: Wizards: +453, Timberwolves: -623

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington has been off since its single-digit loss to Denver on Sunday when it covered the spread as a 12.5-point underdog, so fatigue is not going to be an issue for the Wizards. Forward Kyle Kuzma had 17 points, seven assists and six rebounds, while point guard Tyus Jones posted a double-double with 15 points and 13 assists. Daniel Gafford returned from a two-game absence (concussion), finishing with 15 points and seven rebounds.

The Wizards have won seven straight meetings between these teams, including a pair of wins last year, and they have covered the spread in all seven of those contests. Minnesota has lost back-to-back games, falling on Monday against a Charlotte team that had lost 18 of its previous 20 games. The Timberwolves struggled in their most recent game as heavy favorites, failing to cover the 12.5-point spread in a 124-117 win at Detroit last Wednesday. See which team to pick here.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

This is a good opportunity for Minnesota to reset, as Washington has been one of the worst teams in the NBA this season. Towns scored 44 of his franchise-record 62 points in the first half on Monday, but Minnesota was unable to hold onto its 18-point lead. The Timberwolves have not lost three straight games this season, so they will be confident in their ability to bounce back.

Washington has lost 10 of its last 11 games and 35 of 42 overall this season, and the Wizards have lost six straight home games. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have covered the spread in eight of their last 12 games against Eastern Conference opponents, and they are 6-2 in their last eight games against Southwest Division foes. Anthony Edwards leads the team with 25.5 points per game, while Towns is averaging 22.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists. See which team to pick here.

