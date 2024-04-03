For the past two years, the Cincinnati Bengals have been picking at the bottom of the first round, but that's going to change this year.

Going into the 2024 NFL Draft, the Bengals currently hold the 18th overall pick, which is great spot to be in if you're Cincinnati. With four quarterbacks expected to go off the board before the Bengals make their first pick, it's almost like they actually have the 14th pick since they'll get be getting one of the 14 best non-quarterbacks in the draft.

With four picks in the first three rounds, Cincinnati has a chance to make a lot of noise during the first two days of the draft.

The Bengals definitely had some big needs going into offseason, but they did a good job of filling several of their biggest needs in free agency, which makes them kind of a mystery going into draft.

It would make some sense to take an offensive lineman in the first round, but they're not backed into a corner thanks to the signing of Trent Brown. They could also stand to take a defensive tackle with their first pick, but adding Sheldon Rankins gives them some wiggle room if they want to go another route. The Bengals could also look to take a tight end in the first round (you know, maybe Brock Bowers), but the addition of Mike Gesicki in free agency means they can be patient at that position.

Basically, the Bengals have put themselves in a spot where they can take the best player available at 18th overall, which should create some fun drama for Bengals fans on the opening night of the draft.

One thing to keep in mind with the Bengals is that they've become pretty unpredictable with their early picks. In both 2022 and 2023, most mock drafts had them taking an offensive lineman with their first-round picks, but that didn't happen. As a matter of fact, they didn't take a linemen AT ALL during the first three rounds of EITHER draft.

The Bengals are coming off a season where they surrendered the fifth-most passing yards and the eighth-most rushing yards in the NFL, so I won't be surprised if they decide to plug their defensive holes first before taking any offensive players.

So what will they do this year? Let's find out.

Team needs: DT, OL, WR, TE, CB

2024 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: Pick 18

Round 2: Pick 49

Round 3: Pick 80 (compensatory pick)

Round 3: Pick 97 (compensatory pick)

Round 4: Pick 115

Round 5: Pick 149



Round 6: Pick 194

Round 6: Pick 214 (compensatory pick)

Round 7: Pick 224 (From Houston)

Round 7: Pick 237

Bengals seven-round mock draft

Round 1, Pick 18 Johnny Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd The Bengals could certainly go with an offensive lineman here, but after a 2023 season that saw their defense surrender the MOST total yards in the AFC (and second-most in the entire NFL), the team brass decides to use this pick on one of the best defensive tackles in the draft. Round 2, Pick 49 T'Vondre Sweat DL Texas • Sr • 6'4" / 362 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 82nd POSITION RNK 7th For the third straight year, the Bengals decide to use their top two picks on defensive players. After losing D.J. Reader in free agency, the Bengals have a need for a nose tackle who can plug up the middle and the 6-foot-4, 366-pound Sweat would seem to be the ideal person for the job. Round 3, Pick 80 Blake Fisher OT Notre Dame • Soph • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 76th POSITION RNK 12th After deciding not to take a tackle in the first-round, the Bengals finally nab one here. Fisher spent the past two seasons playing right tackle at Notre Dame and that's the side of the line where the Bengals have the bigger need, which makes this a solid pick for Cincinnati. Round 3, Pick 97 Brenden Rice WR USC • Sr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 132nd POSITION RNK 24th REC 45 REYDS 791 YDS/REC 17.6 TDS 12 After watching Jerry Rice burn the Bengals in Super Bowl XXIII, fans in Cincinnati finally forgive him after the Bengals select his son with this third round pick. Round 4, Pick 115 Theo Johnson TE Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 260 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 109th POSITION RNK 5th REC 34 REYDS 341 YDS/REC 10 TDS 7 If Brock Bowers falls into Cincinnati's lap in the first round, it won't be surprising if the Bengals pounce on him. However, if that doesn't happen, the Bengals likely won't rush to draft a tight end, which is why we won't see them take one until the fourth round. Johnson was a weapon in the end zone last season with seven TD catches, which was the third-most in a single-season for a tight end in Penn State history. Round 5, Pick 149 Will Shipley RB Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 210 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 155th POSITION RNK 8th RUYDS 827 YDS/ATT 5 REYDS 244 TDS 7 The Bengals have taken at least one running back in five of their past seven drafts, and with Joe Mixon now gone, it seems like a lock that they'll end up taking one this year. Not only was Shipley productive at Clemson, but he also had 34 career kickoff returns in college. With the NFL's new kickoff rule in place, the Bengals could see if Shipley has what it takes to be a returner. Round 6, Pick 194 Trevin Wallace LB Kentucky • Jr • 6'2" / 241 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 189th POSITION RNK 17th The Kentucky linebacker might not fall down this far in the draft, but if he does, it would be a steal for the Bengals to get him here. Round 6, Pick 214 Tory Taylor P Iowa • Sr • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 214th POSITION RNK 1st The Bengals are almost certainly going to bring in someone to compete with Brad Robbins and Taylor would absolutely provide some stiff competition. Taylor, who was the 2023 Ray Guy award winner, is the best punter in the draft and although a sixth-round pick might seem too high for the Bengals to take a punter, the fact of the matter is that he's so good that he might already be gone by the time the they pick here. Round 7, Pick 224 Xavier Thomas EDGE Clemson • Sr • 6'2" / 245 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 207th POSITION RNK 11th You can never have too many pass-rushers, which is why the Bengals decide to take a flyer on Thomas here with their first pick of the seventh round. Round 7, Pick 237 Sione Vaki S Utah • Soph • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 205th POSITION RNK 14th The Bengals have used their final pick of the draft on a defensive player in each of the past five years and we're going to say the tradition continues here. Of course, Vaki isn't your normal defensive player. Not only was he a starting safety at Utah, but he also a solid special teamer AND he even played more than 70 snaps on offense.



