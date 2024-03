Rankins and the Bengals agreed on a two-year, $26 million contract Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Rankins will officially head to Cincinnati after spending the 2023 campaign in Houston, recording 37 tackles, including 6.0 sacks, while also forcing a fumble and scoring a defensive touchdown over 15 games. The defensive tackle will create a formidable duo on the interior defensive line with B.J. Hill in 2024.