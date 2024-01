Rankins (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.

Rankins sat out practice Tuesday due to a shoulder injury, but he was able to log a limited session one day later. Given the stakes of Saturday's wild-card contest versus Cleveland, the defensive tackle seems likely to suit up, though his participation level in practice Thursday could provide more clarity on the seriousness of the shoulder issue. Rankins registered 6.0 sacks this season in his first campaign in Houston.