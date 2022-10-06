|
Falcons-Buccaneers Preview
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Chris Godwin looks at the Atlanta Falcons and doesn't see the same NFC South rival the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had their way with lately.
''I think one of the biggest things is that they're playing with a lot of momentum right now. They won two straight and ... they've got a lot of talented young guys that are hungry,'' Godwin said, looking ahead to Sunday's matchup at Raymond James Stadium.
''It'll be a challenge for us. Add on top of that, it's a divisional opponent,'' Godwin added. ''I think everyone understands that we're all fighting for first place in the division, and they're going to come here and give us their best shot.''
The Bucs and Falcons, who've lost four straight to Tampa Bay, are 2-2. NFC South rivals New Orleans and Carolina follow at 1-3.
The season is young, however Tampa Bay is riding a two-game losing streak - with both setbacks coming at home.
''Two-and-two is not where we want to be,'' Bucs quarterback Tom Brady said. ''We've got to do a lot of things a lot better.''
A Brady-led team has not lost three straight since 2002. He is 10-0 all-time against Atlanta, and the Bucs have scored at least 30 in beating up on the Falcons all four times they've faced them since the 45-year-old quarterback signed with Tampa Bay in 2020.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion is coming off throwing for a season-best 385 yards and three touchdowns without an interception in a 41-31 loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
The offense sputtered the previous week in a 14-12 loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
''We're 0-2 at home. That sucks. That's the reality,'' Brady said. ''There's no excuses. We haven't got the job done. It's a production business.''
The Falcons have ridden one of the NFL's most productive running attacks to a solid start.
Meanwhile, Tampa Bay's usually reliable defense is looking to redeem despite themselves after yielding 189 yards on the ground against the Chiefs.
The Bucs allowed 27 points in their first three games combined and have been the league's stingiest team against the run over the past three-plus seasons.
''I would have never guessed that we would have (given) up 41 points at any point of the year,'' linebacker Shaquil Barrett said. ''That hurts as a team that prides ourselves on good defense and wanting to be one of the best units in the league. Giving up 41 points diminishes that.''
The Falcons rushed for202 yards in a 23-20 victory over the Cleveland Browns last week. While it would be nice to duplicate that success, coach Arthur Smith isn't counting on the Bucs allowing Atlanta to run wild.
''I guess another way to put it, you do look at it but understand that they are going to do something different to get it fixed,'' Smith said.
''They had a completely different plan for Kansas City. ... They've got the best run defense these past couple of years,'' Smith added. ''So, they'll have something different for us and how they play it.''
GOTTA STOP THEM, TOO
Atlanta's defense also faces a big challenge.
Brady threw for 644 yards, with nine TD passes vs. one interception, in two victories over Atlanta in 2021.
Godwin had 15 catches for 143 yards in the last meeting. The Bucs receiver has nine TD receptions, while averaging 104 yards per game, over his last seven against the Falcons.
STEPPING UP
The Falcons are fourth in the NFL in rushing offense at 168 rushing yards per game. Now they'll have to show they can get the job done without leading rusher Cordarrelle Patterson, who was placed on injured reserve this week and will be sidelined a minimum of four games.
Rookie Tyler Allgeier and practice squad elevation Caleb Huntley are expected to lead the running game against Tampa Bay.
Allgeier led Atlanta with 84 yards on 10 carries in last week's win over Cleveland. Huntley ran for 56 yards with a touchdown on 10 carries.
LINDSTROM THRIVING
Right guard Chris Lindstrom earned the highest grade (91.3) of any interior offensive lineman in the league last week, according to Pro Football Focus. Lindstrom, a first-round pick from Boston College in 2019, continues to emerge as the top player on the line.
''I'm being objective, but Chris is playing really good football for us,'' Smith said. ''I'm not making light of those grades, whatever, you appreciate it because you want people to care about this game.''
FAST START
Grady Jarrett's 3 1/2 sacks lead the Falcons and are the most for an interior defensive lineman in the league.
He has had a sack in three of four games. Since sacks became an official statistic in 1982, the Falcons have had only three players record sacks in four of the first five games: John Abraham, 2008; Brady Smith, 2004; and Chuck Smith, 1997.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|19:47
|21:48
|1st Downs
|9
|22
|Rushing
|5
|6
|Passing
|3
|16
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|8-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|140
|371
|Total Plays
|38
|55
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|87
|46
|Rush Attempts
|16
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|3.3
|Net Yards Passing
|53
|325
|Comp. - Att.
|9-18
|30-41
|Yards Per Pass
|2.4
|7.9
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-46.6
|1-65.0
|Return Yards
|69
|42
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-24
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-69
|1-18
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|2-4 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|2-3 -67%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|53
|PASS YDS
|325
|
|
|87
|RUSH YDS
|46
|
|
|140
|TOTAL YDS
|371
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
8
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|9/18
|84
|0
|0
|8
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
8
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|4
|50
|0
|23
|8
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Allgeier
|6
|26
|0
|17
|2
|
C. Huntley 42 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Huntley
|6
|11
|0
|7
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Hodge 12 WR
6
FPTS
|K. Hodge
|5
|3
|33
|0
|13
|6
|
O. Zaccheaus 17 WR
3
FPTS
|O. Zaccheaus
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|3
|
A. Firkser 86 TE
2
FPTS
|A. Firkser
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
A. Williams 35 RB
3
FPTS
|A. Williams
|2
|2
|10
|0
|10
|3
|
B. Edwards 89 WR
2
FPTS
|B. Edwards
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
D. Byrd 14 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Byrd
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. London 5 WR
1
FPTS
|D. London
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
F. Franks 15 TE
0
FPTS
|F. Franks
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Walker 3 ILB
|M. Walker
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Grant 27 SS
|R. Grant
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hawkins 32 FS
|J. Hawkins
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Alford 37 DB
|D. Alford
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Jarrett 97 DT
|G. Jarrett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Marlowe 21 SS
|D. Marlowe
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Hayward 29 CB
|C. Hayward
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Carter 9 OLB
|L. Carter
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 92 OLB
|A. Ogundeji
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Graham 95 DT
|T. Graham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ebiketie 47 LB
|A. Ebiketie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Terrell 24 CB
|A. Terrell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Andersen 44 LB
|T. Andersen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Dickerson 92 DE
|M. Dickerson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Y. Koo 7 K
0
FPTS
|Y. Koo
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Pinion 13 P
|B. Pinion
|5
|46.6
|3
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 35 RB
3
FPTS
|A. Williams
|3
|23.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Brady 12 QB
21
FPTS
|T. Brady
|30/41
|325
|1
|0
|21
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Fournette 7 RB
30
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|8
|30
|1
|14
|30
|
R. White 29 RB
6
FPTS
|R. White
|5
|14
|0
|7
|6
|
C. Godwin 14 WR
10
FPTS
|C. Godwin
|1
|2
|0
|2
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Fournette 7 RB
30
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|9
|8
|75
|1
|21
|30
|
M. Evans 13 WR
10
FPTS
|M. Evans
|5
|3
|72
|0
|40
|10
|
C. Godwin 14 WR
10
FPTS
|C. Godwin
|5
|5
|58
|0
|20
|10
|
C. Otton 88 TE
10
FPTS
|C. Otton
|7
|6
|43
|0
|12
|10
|
S. Miller 10 WR
7
FPTS
|S. Miller
|6
|4
|35
|0
|12
|7
|
R. White 29 RB
6
FPTS
|R. White
|4
|3
|28
|0
|12
|6
|
R. Gage 17 WR
4
FPTS
|R. Gage
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|4
|
K. Rudolph 8 TE
0
FPTS
|K. Rudolph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Winfield Jr. 31 SS
|A. Winfield Jr.
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
D. White 45 ILB
|D. White
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 24 CB
|C. Davis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Dean 35 CB
|J. Dean
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Hall 90 DE
|L. Hall
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Barrett 58 OLB
|S. Barrett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Neal 22 SS
|K. Neal
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tryon-Shoyinka 9 OLB
|J. Tryon-Shoyinka
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Nassib 94 LB
|C. Nassib
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Senat 95 DT
|D. Senat
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Nelson 98 LB
|A. Nelson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Murphy-Bunting 23 CB
|S. Murphy-Bunting
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. David 54 ILB
|L. David
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gholston 92 DT
|W. Gholston
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Edwards 32 FS
|M. Edwards
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Succop 3 K
7
FPTS
|R. Succop
|2/2
|44
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 5 P
|J. Camarda
|1
|65.0
|0
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. White 29 RB
6
FPTS
|R. White
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Darden 1 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Darden
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - ATL 43(3:33 - 3rd) B.Pinion punts 44 yards to TB 13 - Center-L.McCullough - fair catch by J.Darden.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ATL 48(4:11 - 3rd) M.Mariota sacked at ATL 43 for -9 yards (L.Hall).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - ATL 50(4:49 - 3rd) T.Allgeier right guard to TB 48 for 2 yards (D.White).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 43(5:27 - 3rd) T.Allgeier left end pushed ob at 50 for 7 yards (D.White).
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 20(6:03 - 3rd) M.Mariota left tackle to ATL 43 for 23 yards (J.Dean).
|Kickoff
|(6:09 - 3rd) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to ATL 0. A.Williams to ATL 20 for 20 yards (D.Delaney).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(6:09 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Brady pass to R.Gage is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TB 1(6:12 - 3rd) F.Johnson reported in as eligible. T.Brady pass short right to L.Fournette for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - TB 41(6:56 - 3rd) T.Brady pass deep left to M.Evans pushed ob at ATL 1 for 40 yards (D.Marlowe). Tampa Bay challenged the short of the goal line ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TB 43(7:23 - 3rd) R.White right tackle to ATL 41 for 2 yards (T.Andersen; D.Marlowe).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - TB 49(7:48 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short middle to S.Miller to ATL 43 for 6 yards (C.Hayward).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TB 48(8:13 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to C.Otton to ATL 49 for 3 yards (D.Marlowe).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - TB 47(8:47 - 3rd) R.White right tackle to TB 48 for 1 yard (A.Ebiketie).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - TB 47(8:53 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to M.Evans (D.Alford).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TB 38(9:30 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short middle to L.Fournette pushed ob at TB 47 for 9 yards (R.Grant).
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - TB 28(9:59 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to L.Fournette to TB 38 for 10 yards (D.Alford).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TB 28(10:03 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left [T.Andersen].
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 26(10:28 - 3rd) L.Fournette left guard to TB 28 for 2 yards (L.Carter). ATL-A.Ogundeji was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - ATL 36(10:42 - 3rd) B.Pinion punts 62 yards to TB 2 - Center-L.McCullough. J.Darden ran ob at TB 26 for 24 yards (J.Hawkins).
|+13 YD
3 & 17 - ATL 23(11:24 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short right to K.Hodge to ATL 36 for 13 yards (C.Davis).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ATL 29(11:57 - 3rd) M.Mariota sacked at ATL 23 for -6 yards (D.Senat).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 30(12:32 - 3rd) C.Huntley left end to ATL 29 for -1 yards (D.White - W.Gholston).
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - ATL 27(13:11 - 3rd) M.Mariota up the middle to ATL 30 for 3 yards (D.White; C.Nassib).
|+10 YD
3 & 11 - ATL 17(13:35 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short right to A.Williams to ATL 27 for 10 yards (A.Winfield - M.Edwards).
|Penalty
3 & 6 - ATL 22(14:01 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short right to T.Allgeier pushed ob at ATL 39 for 17 yards (D.White). PENALTY on ATL-E.Wilkinson - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 22 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ATL 22(14:32 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short left to D.London to ATL 22 for no gain (J.Dean).
|+9 YD
1 & 15 - ATL 13(14:55 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short right to K.Hodge pushed ob at ATL 22 for 9 yards (C.Davis).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ATL 18(14:55 - 3rd) PENALTY on ATL-E.Wilkinson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 18 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Camarda kicks 66 yards from TB 35 to ATL -1. A.Williams to ATL 18 for 19 yards (Z.McCollum).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
1 & 10 - TB 26(0:03 - 2nd) R.Succop 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - TB 47(0:09 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to L.Fournette ran ob at ATL 26 for 21 yards (M.Walker). ATL-M.Walker was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - TB 42(0:16 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to L.Fournette to ATL 47 for 11 yards (M.Walker).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 42(0:20 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep middle to S.Miller.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 19 - ATL 34(0:24 - 2nd) Y.Koo 52 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - ATL 34(0:29 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ATL 25(0:37 - 2nd) M.Mariota sacked at TB 33 for -8 yards (A.Winfield). FUMBLES (A.Winfield) [A.Winfield] - and recovers at TB 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 25(0:39 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to K.Hodge.
|+20 YD
2 & 2 - ATL 40(0:47 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass deep middle to O.Zaccheaus ran ob at TB 40 for 20 yards (A.Winfield). PENALTY on TB-V.Vea - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at TB 40.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 32(1:10 - 2nd) M.Mariota scrambles left end to ATL 40 for 8 yards (J.Dean).
|Kick Return
|(1:18 - 2nd) J.Camarda kicks 63 yards from TB 35 to ATL 2. A.Williams to ATL 32 for 30 yards (J.Camarda; K.Kieft).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - TB 3(1:21 - 2nd) R.Succop 21 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - TB 8(1:48 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to S.Miller to ATL 3 for 5 yards (C.Hayward).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TB 10(1:55 - 2nd) C.Godwin right end to ATL 8 for 2 yards (R.Grant; L.Carter).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 10(1:58 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to C.Otton.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - TB 22(2:06 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Otton to ATL 10 for 12 yards (M.Walker - J.Hawkins) [G.Jarrett].
|Penalty
3 & 3 - TB 17(2:29 - 2nd) PENALTY on TB-S.Mason - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 17 - No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TB 24(2:49 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to M.Evans ran ob at ATL 17 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 24(2:54 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to M.Evans.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TB 42(3:22 - 2nd) T.Brady pass deep left to C.Godwin to ATL 24 for 18 yards (R.Grant).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TB 46(3:49 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to R.White to ATL 42 for 12 yards (D.Alford; M.Walker).
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - TB 34(4:13 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to S.Miller to TB 46 for 12 yards (R.Evans).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TB 27(4:41 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to C.Otton to TB 34 for 7 yards (J.Hawkins).
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - TB 13(5:07 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to R.Gage to TB 27 for 14 yards (D.Alford; M.Walker).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 13(5:43 - 2nd) R.White up the middle to TB 13 for no gain (M.Walker - M.Dickerson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - ATL 49(5:55 - 2nd) B.Pinion punts 38 yards to TB 13 - Center-L.McCullough - downed by ATL-A.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ATL 49(5:59 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to D.London [J.Tryon].
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 46(6:44 - 2nd) T.Allgeier up the middle to ATL 49 for 3 yards (S.Barrett).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 46(7:20 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short right to A.Williams pushed ob at ATL 46 for no gain (C.Davis) [C.Nassib].
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - ATL 43(7:59 - 2nd) C.Huntley up the middle to ATL 46 for 3 yards (S.Barrett - L.David).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 36(8:35 - 2nd) C.Huntley up the middle to ATL 43 for 7 yards (D.White - A.Winfield).
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - ATL 25(9:17 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short middle to K.Hodge to ATL 36 for 11 yards (K.Neal).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ATL 25(9:25 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep right to K.Hodge [D.White].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 25(9:31 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep left to F.Franks.
|Kickoff
|(9:31 - 2nd) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:31 - 2nd) R.Succop extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TB 1(9:34 - 2nd) L.Fournette right guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - TB 10(10:04 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to ATL 1 for 9 yards (J.Hawkins).
|+12 YD
1 & 20 - TB 22(10:36 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to S.Miller to ATL 10 for 12 yards (R.Grant).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TB 12(11:02 - 2nd) L.Fournette left end to ATL 14 for -2 yards (R.Evans). PENALTY on TB-K.Kieft - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 12 - No Play.
|+25 YD
3 & 3 - TB 37(11:43 - 2nd) T.Brady pass deep left to M.Evans to ATL 12 for 25 yards (J.Hawkins). TB-M.Evans was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TB 44(12:12 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to ATL 37 for 7 yards (R.Evans - A.Terrell).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 44(12:18 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to S.Miller (C.Hayward). ATL-C.Hayward was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - TB 44(12:41 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to C.Otton to ATL 44 for 12 yards (R.Grant).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TB 39(13:06 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to TB 44 for 5 yards (D.Alford).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - TB 35(13:35 - 2nd) R.White up the middle to TB 39 for 4 yards (R.Evans).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - TB 35(13:39 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to R.White.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TB 26(14:01 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to R.White to TB 35 for 9 yards (M.Walker; R.Evans).
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - TB 19(14:23 - 2nd) R.White right guard to TB 26 for 7 yards (L.Carter).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TB 12(14:52 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Otton to TB 19 for 7 yards (M.Walker).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - ATL 49(15:00 - 2nd) B.Pinion punts 37 yards to TB 12 - Center-L.McCullough - downed by ATL-T.Andersen.
|+10 YD
3 & 17 - ATL 41(0:24 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short right to B.Edwards to TB 49 for 10 yards (C.Davis).
|Penalty
3 & 7 - ATL 49(0:52 - 1st) M.Mariota pass deep left to D.London to TB 25 for 24 yards (A.Winfield). PENALTY on ATL-D.Dalman - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TB 49 - No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - ATL 48(1:29 - 1st) C.Huntley left end to TB 49 for -1 yards (L.Hall).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 48(2:08 - 1st) C.Huntley up the middle to TB 48 for 4 yards (C.Nassib).
|+16 YD
3 & 9 - ATL 32(2:53 - 1st) M.Mariota scrambles left end to ATL 48 for 16 yards (K.Neal).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 31(3:26 - 1st) T.Allgeier left tackle to ATL 32 for 1 yard (A.Nelson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 31(3:30 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep right to D.London.
|+17 YD
2 & 11 - ATL 14(4:09 - 1st) T.Allgeier left end to ATL 31 for 17 yards (A.Winfield - D.White).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 15(4:52 - 1st) C.Huntley left end to ATL 14 for -1 yards (A.Winfield).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - TB 15(4:57 - 1st) L.Fournette left guard to ATL 15 for no gain (A.Ogundeji - J.Hawkins).
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - TB 17(5:25 - 1st) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Otton to ATL 15 for 2 yards (R.Grant).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - TB 17(5:29 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to R.Gage.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TB 24(6:16 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to R.White to ATL 17 for 7 yards (G.Jarrett) [L.Carter].
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - TB 30(6:58 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to C.Godwin to ATL 24 for 6 yards (D.Alford).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - TB 35(7:35 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to C.Godwin to ATL 30 for 5 yards (R.Grant).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 37(8:09 - 1st) L.Fournette left guard to ATL 35 for 2 yards (M.Walker).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TB 48(8:49 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to L.Fournette to ATL 37 for 11 yards (J.Hawkins).
|+20 YD
3 & 1 - TB 32(9:28 - 1st) T.Brady pass deep left to C.Godwin to ATL 48 for 20 yards (J.Hawkins).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - TB 29(10:12 - 1st) L.Fournette right tackle to TB 32 for 3 yards (G.Jarrett).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TB 23(10:43 - 1st) L.Fournette left guard to TB 29 for 6 yards (M.Walker).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - ATL 25(10:51 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 52 yards to TB 23 - Center-L.McCullough - fair catch by J.Darden.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ATL 32(11:23 - 1st) M.Mariota sacked at ATL 25 for -7 yards (J.Tryon).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ATL 32(11:26 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short middle to D.Byrd.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 32(11:34 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to F.Franks (A.Winfield) [S.Barrett].
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - ATL 21(12:18 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short left to A.Firkser to ATL 32 for 11 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|-4 YD
2 & 5 - ATL 25(13:01 - 1st) T.Allgeier left end to ATL 21 for -4 yards (A.Winfield).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - ATL 20(13:24 - 1st) T.Allgeier up the middle to ATL 26 for 6 yards (L.David). PENALTY on TB-K.Neal - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 20 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 20(13:28 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to D.London (C.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - TB 35(13:39 - 1st) J.Camarda punts 65 yards to end zone - Center-Z.Triner - Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TB 35(13:44 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to R.Gage.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TB 35(13:50 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to K.Rudolph [G.Jarrett].
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 33(14:19 - 1st) L.Fournette up the middle to TB 35 for 2 yards (T.Graham).
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - TB 19(14:53 - 1st) L.Fournette left tackle to TB 33 for 14 yards (J.Hawkins; M.Walker).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 19(14:56 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to L.Fournette.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 64 yards from ATL 35 to TB 1. R.White to TB 19 for 18 yards (K.Hodge).
